PGA, Holmesglen open new pathways to careers within golf - PGA of Australia

Direct pathways to specialist careers in Sports Turf Management, Hospitality Management and Tourism within the Australian golf industry are now available thanks to the partnership between the PGA of Australia and Holmesglen Institute.

The PGA Golf Learning Hub, a world-first facility established at the prestigious Sandhurst Golf Club in Melbourne’s south-east, offers a range of courses for students keen to pursue or develop careers in the golf industry.

The PGA of Australia is proud to enhance these offerings alongside Holmesglen, one of Victoria’s largest providers of Vocational and Higher Education.

As a result of the partnership, Holmesglen now offers accredited courses in Sports Turf Management, Tourism and Hospitality Management between its Glen Waverley campus, Zest training restaurant and Sandhurst.

The qualifications complement the PGA Institute’s Diploma of Golf Management, which is run both from the Learning Hub at Sandhurst in conjunction with flexible online study options.

All courses, which are nationally accredited and endorsed by the PGA, provide practical training, industry placement and a focus on the golf industry, which employs 25,000 people in Australia.

General Manager of the PGA Membership and Education Department, Geoff Stewart, said the partnership positions the PGA Golf Learning Hub as the No.1 location for people wanting to kickstart a career in golf.

“This is a significant moment for our sport,” Mr Stewart said.

“We are proud of our partnership with Holmesglen Institute, Victoria’s largest TAFE, to provide an unrivalled golf education offering for our industry now and into the future.

“There is no doubt that a solid grounding in golf education is the best way to ensure the ongoing success of the entire golf industry and this partnership means we can continue to do that.”

Holmesglen Executive Director for International Education and Enterprise Solutions, Andrew Williamson, said partnering with the PGA of Australia – through the Golf Learning Hub – was a win for those who loved the sport and aspired to a specialist career in golf.

“Melbourne has long been regarded as the sporting capital of Australia with a plethora of events on our doorstep. So, it’s not surprising that demand for sporting courses has seen significant growth in recent years,” Mr Williamson said.

“The PGA Golf Learning Hub offers dedicated golf training in an integrated and effective golfing ecosystem that will inevitably open up more pathways for people aspiring to work in the industry.”

He said new intakes for the Holmesglen courses will occur in February and July each year, with a strong pipeline of local and international students expected to enrol to meet the needs of the Australian golf industry.

The partnership between the PGA Institute and Holmesglen allows the team at the Golf Learning Hub to offer qualifications across all six workforce pillars of the golf industry – Club Management, Coaching and Small Business, Sports Turf Management, Hospitality Management and Tourism.

“We are passionate about offering a unique, world-class education service and we are now able to take that to the next level, working collaboratively with Holmesglen,” said PGA Institute Manager, Suzanne Burns.

To register your interest to study at the PGA Institute, PGA Academy, and Membership Pathway Program, click here.

For more information on the courses that Holmesglen offer as part of the partnership, click here.

To learn more about the PGA Golf Learning Hub, click here.