Peter Senior among 2024 King’s Birthday Honours list - PGA of Australia

Australian golf legend Peter Senior headlines a list of golfers, media members and golf administrators to be included in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours List announced today by Governor-General David Hurley.

Among 737 Australians honoured with awards in the Order of Australia, meritorious awards and recognition for conspicuous service, Senior received an Order of Australia (OAM) for service to golf.

The Queenslander was named alongside legendary commentator Sandy Roberts and nine other recipients with a connection to the game.

Senior, whose longevity has been marvelled at across the golf world, won 35 times as a professional, including 21 victories on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, as well as wins on the DP World Tour and Japan Golf Tour.

Three times a winner of the Australian PGA Championship, and twice the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Senior’s first and last PGA Tour of Australasia wins remarkably came 36 years apart, with the 64-year-old winning on Tour in five different decades.

“Peter is one of the most highly regarded professionals of his era not only domestically but internationally and continues to support the game via our PGA Legends Tour,” PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said.

“Since turning professional in 1978, Peter has built a tremendous record around the world, but especially at home in Australia where we have loved watching him play our tournaments across so many years.

“Peter’s remarkable 1989 run when he claimed the Australian PGA Championship, Australian Open and Johnnie Walker Classic is some of the best golf played in this country, and the manner in which he has conducted himself over his career is also worthy of mention.

“His contribution to the game also includes being Chair of the PGA of Australia and serving on the PGA board as a playing director.

“I can’t think of a more deserving recipient of this accolade for services to golf.”

Born in Singapore, and following older brother Jeff into the professional golf world, Senior’s success continued into the over-50s game including as a two-time winner of the Australian PGA Seniors Championship. His memorable 2015 Australian Masters with son Mitch as caddie is a standout moment in Australian golf.

During many of Senior’s victorious walks down the final hole in Australia, Sandy Roberts formed part of the commentary team, with the broadcaster among those on this year’s King’s Birthday Honours List. Roberts receiving an OAM for service to media as a sports commentator.

Among the other recipients, Robert Dean, who followed his father and mother as a life member of Red Cliffs Golf Club, has been awarded an OAM for service to the community of Red Cliffs.

Mr. Dean served as both President (1972, 1973, 2874) and Captain (1980, 1981) of the club and has contributed a great deal to the regional Victorian club, while Rhonda Parker has been honoured with an OAM for service to the community of Boyup Brook in Western Australian. A valued member of her local community. Ms. Parker has served as Handicap Manager at the Boyup Brook Golf Club.

The winner of the Western Australian Veteran Golfers Association Championship in 2005, Michael Litis is another of the golf linked honourees with his OAM for service to the community through sports organisations.

“To see such a significant and varied range of golfers and golf associated Australians be honoured in this way is a significant moment, and thrill for all of us in Australian golf,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“Peter Senior is of course a legendary champion and standout on the list for all, however, it is heartening to see recognition across all parts of the Australian golf landscape, especially those who have devoted their time to volunteer run clubs or associations.

“From all at Golf Australia, and the broader golf community, I wish to extend our sincere congratulations to all on this year’s Honours List, and particularly those who have impacted the game of golf.”

The full list of King’s Birthday Honours List recipients associated with golf is listed below.

Mr. David Guthrie Willersdorf AM – For significant service to the community of the Greater Dandenong region.

Mr. Lance Raymond Boswell OAM – For service to the communities of Albury and Howlong

Mr. Robert James Dean OAM – For service to the community of Red Cliffs

Mr. William Edward Faint OAM – For service to the community of Clermont

Mr. William Clifford Gee OAM – For service to surf lifesaving, and to the community

Mr. John Francis Henderson OAM – For service to the community of Inverell

Mr. Michael Nicholas Litis OAM – For service to the community through sports organisations

Ms. Rhonda Joan Parker OAM – For service to the community of Boyup Brook

Mr. Sandy Roberts OAM – For service to media as a sports commentator

Mr. Peter Albert Senior OAM – For service to golf

Mr. Bernard James Sinnott OAM – For service to the community of Camperdown