NSW Senior Open returns with prize money boost - PGA of Australia

The entry list reads as a who’s who of Australian golf over the past 30 years following the announcement that the NSW Senior Open will return to the SParms PGA Legends Tour in 2022.

To be played at Thurgoona Country Club Resort in Albury from October 28-30, the NSW Senior Open will be played over 54 holes with $120,000 in prize money, making it equal to the richest tournament on the Legends Tour schedule.

With border closures and the Covid-19 pandemic forcing the postponement of the 2020 and 2021 championships, Golf NSW and the PGA of Australia are thrilled to welcome the tournament back to the calendar for the first time in three years.

“We are elated to be bringing one of our most popular tournaments back to the Thurgoona Country Club Resort,” said Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW.

“The sporting public of the Albury region have supported this event from the beginning, and it is a pleasure to bring it back to a place where everyone from the players, our officials and staff have been so warmly received.”

No less than four Australian Open champions, Australian Masters champions and multiple Australian PGA champions from the 1990s and 2000s have already entered. And with an increase of $20,000 to the purse from the 2019 event, competition will be fierce.

Defending champion Brad Burns returns to try to reclaim his crown but will face plenty of opposition from the likes of Peter Senior, Peter Lonard, Andre Stolz, Peter Fowler, and Mike Harwood, all of whom have snared more than a fair share of Aussie golf’s finest silverware throughout their illustrious careers.

Having recently joined the over-50s circuit, 2007 NSW Open champion Jason Norris adds further depth to the field. The South Australian, a four-time winner on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia (which included a win in the DP World Tour co-sanctioned Fiji International in 2017), will be making his debut in the NSW Senior Open.

“Fans can walk the fairways beside their favourite player and will undoubtedly see golf played at its best,” Fraser added.

“There won’t be a better opportunity for sports fans in the Albury Region to get up close and personal to witness the legends in action.

“Golf is the number one pastime Australia-wide for those over 50, and tournaments like the NSW Senior Open assist us in promoting the game as the ideal recreational activity for young and old.”

Albury City Mayor Kylie King said she was excited to see the NSW Senior Open return after a two-year hiatus.

“We are proud to support this fantastic event, bringing a host of visitors to experience our region and putting Albury on the national stage,” Mayor King said.

“Our community will also be able to enjoy the action and see some Australian golf legends in the flesh.”

SParms PGA Legends Tour Coordinator Andy Rogers said that the NSW Senior Open is going to be one of the marquee events this season.

“The NSW Senior Open has always been a strong feature of the SParms PGA Legends Tour, and we can’t wait to get to the Thurgoona Country Club Resort,” Rogers said.

“We’re very appreciative of the ongoing support and investment that Golf NSW contribute to professional golf to showcase our sport.”

The $120,000 NSW Senior Open will be played over 54 holes at Thurgoona Country Club Resort, Albury, from October 28th to 30th. Entry is free.

For more information please visit www.nswsenioropen.com.au.