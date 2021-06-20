Mistake-free McCardle wins Port Hedland Classic

Thirty-six holes without making a bogey proved to be a winning formula as South Australian Max McCardle claimed the Roy Hill Port Hedland Classic at Port Hedland Golf Club on Sunday.

One shot back at the start of the day following an opening round of 5-under 67, McCardle continued his love affair with the Port Hedland sand scrapes with his first birdie of the day at the par-3 second.

Birdies at the seventh and ninth holes saw McCardle join Peter Wilson (65) at the top of the leaderboard through 10 holes and then put the foot to the floor, peeling off four birdies in succession from the 11th hole to take a stranglehold on the adidas Pro-Am Series tournament.

Joint winner of the Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am two weeks ago, McCardle picked up his eighth birdie of the day at the par-4 16th and added a ninth on the final hole for good measure, rounding out a 9-under par round of 63 and a four-stroke victory.

Overnight leader Daniel Beckmann had to wait 11 holes before registering his first birdie of the day as he dropped into a tie for sixth with a second round of 72, Wilson’s 7-under par round good enough for a share of second alongside Zimbabwean Dale Howie at 10-under.

Four birdies in his final six holes elevated Stuart Beament into a tie for fourth along with in-form Victorian Andrew Kelly, who had seven birdies and a double bogey in his round of 5-under 67.

McCardle will now headline 16 players who will next tee it up at the WS6 Broome Invitational at Broome Golf Club on Tuesday.