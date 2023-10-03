Minjee and Min Woo Lee to host new Webex Players Series event - PGA of Australia

Australia’s superstar golf siblings, Minjee and Min Woo Lee, will join forces to host a new professional golf tournament at their home club, Royal Fremantle, in 2025.

The Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee will be part of both the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia and is locked in for an initial period of three years in a massive boost for golf in Western Australia.

The first edition, officially launched by Minjee and Min Woo at Royal Fremantle Golf Club today, will be played from January 9-12, 2025.

It takes to six the number of Webex Players Series events that will be played around Australia under the first-of-its-kind format of having women and men compete against each other on the same course at the same time for the same trophy and prizemoney.

Royal Fremantle GC played a huge role in the early development of both Minjee and Min Woo’s golf games, making it an obvious choice to host WA’s first Webex Players Series event.

Minjee has won two major championships as part of her nine LPGA Tour victories, while Min Woo, one of the most exciting young talents in world golf, has now graduated to the PGA Tour and already has two DP World Tour titles on his résumé.

PGA of Australia Tour Development Manager Kim Felton said: “Minjee and Min Woo are great ambassadors for the game of golf in Australia, and particularly WA, and our thanks go to both of them for jumping at the opportunity to host the Webex Players Series Perth.

“The Webex Players Series is all about providing opportunities to our future stars of the game and to have both Minjee and Min Woo host this special event, share their knowledge on how they got to this point is invaluable and something that will no doubt assist our young players follow their footsteps.

“Being hosts of this new event in our Summer of Golf takes their on-going support and promotion of Australian golf to a new level.”

WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn said: “The inclusive format of the Webex Players Series has been a fantastic success since it was introduced in 2021.

“Having Minjee and Min Woo, two of our highest-profile current Australian professionals, involved as hosts of our new Perth event is new ground for the Webex Players Series as it continues to grow into being a key part of our professional tours.

“With the introduction of Webex Players Series Perth, we will now have six Webex Players Series events, allowing us to showcase the best of Australian women’s and men’s golf on the same stage in four different states.”

General Manager of Royal Fremantle GC Lucy Guppy said: “It was very exciting to be approached to host the inaugural Webex Players Perth to once again showcase our great course but also to be aligned with two stars of the current game and members of our club.

“They grew up playing at Royal Fremantle GC and still practice here when they take a break from Tour life.

“We are very proud of what they have done on course and we look forward to having them host their event here at their club.”

Minjee Lee bio

Minjee started out at Royal Fremantle as a junior, working her way through the cadet system. She had a clear gift for the game as she piled on junior tournament victories, and started to win women’s events. After being part of multiple Australian and WA State girls and women’s teams, Minjee turned professional in 2015

2x major winner

9x LPGA Tour winner

2x Ladies European Tour winner

2x WPGA Tour of Australasia winner

2x Australian Olympic Golf Team (2016,2020)

2012 US Girls’ Junior champion

Min Woo Lee profile

Much like his sister, Min Woo joined Royal Fremantle at a young age to start his quest for golfing greatness. Quickly working his way through the ranks, Min Woo was selected on multiple WA State Boys and Men’s Teams before progressing to Australian amateur teams. He also added “youngest Royal Fremantle club champion” to his list of achievements. With two WA State Amateur wins, as well as Interstate Amateur Events, Min Woo turned professional in 2019.