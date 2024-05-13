John a winner again at WA Golf Club Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Victorian Cameron John has topped one of the strongest fields ever assembled for a one-day event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series to claim the Toro Australia – TQUIP Pro-Am at The Western Australian Golf Club.

John’s bogey-free round of 7-under 63 was enough for a one-stroke win over Scott Strange (64) and Alex Simpson (64) with Deyen Lawson (65) outright third having won the 2022 Western Australian Open at the venue.

The 35-player field boasted current DP World Tour players in Jason Scrivener and Haydn Barron, former DP World Tour winners in Strange and Marcus Fraser, WPGA Tour of Australasia players in Whitney Hillier, Jess Whitting and Kathryn Norris and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winners in Lawson, Jarryd Felton, Rick Kulacz, Daniel Fox and Braden Becker.

John joined that list of PGA Tour of Australasia winners in March when he took out The National Tournament at The National Golf Club.

For the former 2017 Australian Junior champion who required wrist surgery little more than a year ago, it marked a major breakthrough that he has now backed up with wins at Kwinana and WA Golf Club in the past week.

“It was something that I have wanted to achieve for quite a long time,” said John, who won the 2017 Interstate Teams Matches in a Victorian team that also included David Micheluzzi and Zach Murray.

“Obviously since we’re young and start playing the game, we all want to win at the professional level.

“To get my first Tour win was something special and definitely something that I will cherish for a long, long time.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Tied for sixth at the Sanwell Cottesloe Open on Sunday, John was out off the third tee on Monday afternoon.

A birdie at his opening hole was an ideal start which he followed up with a birdie at the par-5 sixth.

As the likes of Strange, Simpson and Lawson took front-running positions, John was forced to bide his time.

His third birdie didn’t come until the par-3 11th but then they came in a flurry, picking up shots at five of his next eight holes before closing out a blemish-free round with pars at one and two.

Strange had an eagle at the par-5 eighth in his round of 6-under 64 while Simpson had eight birdies and two bogeys to also earn a share of second.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Really, really good,” John said when asked to sum up his round.

“I had seven birdies and no bogeys. It’s always good when you keep those bad ones off the scorecard.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Cameron John 63

T2 Scott Strange 64

T2 Alexander Simpson 64

4 Deyen Lawson 65

5 Jess Whitting 66

6 Nathan Barbieri 67

T7 Haydn Barron 68

T7 James Marchesani 68

T7 Jarryd Felton 68

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now begins the northern run of its WA swing with the 50th anniversary of the Mitchell and Brown Spalding Park Open over three rounds starting in Geraldton on Friday.