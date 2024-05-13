Aussies on Tour: Top-five finishes for Day, Ruffels - PGA of Australia

Jason Day has declared his “game is trending” ahead of this week’s US PGA Championship as Gabi Ruffels logged her best finish yet on the LPGA Tour.

Both Day and Ruffels finished inside the top five respectively on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour yet both were distant from the winning score.

Day closed out his Wells Fargo Championship campaign with a 1-under 70 to finish 11 shots back of Rory McIlroy (65) in a tie for fourth while Ruffels was part of one of the most unusual leaderboards ever seen at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Obviously pleased with a career-best third place finish, at 9-under par Ruffels (71) was 13 shots behind runner-up Madelene Sagstrom (69) who finished two shots back of Rose Zhang (66) at 24-under par.

“Kind of an up-and-down week,” was Ruffels’ summation after a round in which she had five birdies and four bogeys.

“That golf course is kind of like that. Other than Rose and Madelene, everyone was kind of under 10-under.

“There were a lot of bogeys out there and a lot of birdies as well. Just had to hang tough mentally, and I was proud of myself that I did that.”

With the US Women’s Open just two weeks away, Ruffels said it was a strong week in combining her play with her mental game.

“A few things with my swing that I’m working on, I feel like I’m making strides with that with my coach,” she added.

“Just mentally on a golf course like this, just trying to hang tough and just seeing where at that puts you.”

A decade after finishing tied for 15th at the 2014 US PGA Championship, Day will return to Valhalla Golf Club buoyed by his most recent showing.

A tie for fourth is his best finish since the Genesis Invitational in mid-February as he and coach Chris Como work to bring his ball-striking up to major championship level.

“I’ve had a run over the last month-and-a-half, two months where it’s just been kind of poor,” said Day.

“I’ve been losing a ton of strokes to the field approach to green. Not necessarily on the driver, for instance.

“It’s weird, it’s kind of strange to drive it decently well and to hit it poor coming into the greens. But I feel like some of the stuff we’re working on, I’ll see little snippets of really good stuff.”

It was a week of celebration for our Kiwi compatriots with Michael Hendry earning his first Japan Golf Tour title in nine years and Ryan Fox securing the first top-five finish of his career on the PGA TOUR.

Just 13 months after being hospitalised with leukaemia, Hendry completed one of golf’s most inspirational comebacks with a one-point win in the modified Stableford format of the For The Players By The Players tournament in Japan.

In his first season as a member of the PGA TOUR, Fox had four birdies in his final six holes to climb into a tie for fourth at the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina.

Results

PGA TOUR

Wells Fargo Championship

Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

1 Rory McIlroy 67-68-67-65—267 $US3.6m

T4 Jason Day 68-67-73-70—278 $880,000

T29 Adam Scott 71-71-73-71—286 $130,500

T38 Cam Davis 70-69-72-77—288 $88,500

Myrtle Beach Classic

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

1 Chris Gotterup 66-64-65-67—262 $US720,000

T4 Ryan Fox (NZ) 70-66-66-67—269 $147,000

MC Aaron Baddeley 71-70—141

MC Harrison Endycott 66-75—141

LPGA Tour

Cognizant Founders Cup

Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, New Jersey

1 Rose Zhang 63-68-67-66—264 $US450,000

3 Gabriela Ruffels 69-72-67-71—279 $201,479

T7 Minjee Lee 70-70-72-69—281 $69,492

T18 Hannah Green 69-71-72-71—283 $33,801

T18 Stephanie Kyriacou 66-79-66-72—283 $33,801

T35 Sarah Kemp 69-72-74-71—286 $15,966

T35 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-71-75-71—286 $15,966

T46 Grace Kim 68-74-75-70—287 $11,784

MC Robyn Choi 72-75—147

MC Karis Davidson 78-71—149

MC Hira Naveed 75-78—153

Japan Golf Tour

For The Players By The Players

THE CLUB Golf Village, Gunma

Modified Stableford format

1 Michael Hendry (NZ) 14-5-13-6—38 ¥10m

T48 Brad Kennedy 3-6-2-3—14 ¥141,500

MC Anthony Quayle 6-(-3)— – 3

PGA TOUR Champions

Regions Tradition

Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama

1 Doug Barron 65-72-66-68—271 $390,000

2 Steven Alker (NZ) 69-71-70-63—273 $228,800

T11 Stuart Appleby 71-67-71-70—279 $59,800

T14 Richard Green 73-69-73-66—281 $45,500

T18 Mark Hensby 74-67-70-71—282 $35,555

T37 Rod Pampling 68-76-75-67—286 $14,560

T50 Michael Campbell (NZ) 70-75-75-70—290 $7,800

T52 John Senden 72-76-75-68—291 $6,292

T67 Steve Allan 69-84-69-73—295 $2,548

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF – Korea

New Korea Country Club, Korea

1 Hyo-Joo Kim 68-70-68—206 $US69,714.75

T27 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 76-71-74—221 $4,587.23

T45 Kirsten Rudgeley 75-74-75—224 $2,378.05

Korean PGA

KPGA Classic

Golf Zone County Yeongam 45

Modified Stableford format

1 Chanwoo Kim 15-8-2-8—33 KRW140,618,722

T7 Kevin Chun (NZ) 9-13-(-5)-11—28 KRW19,124,146

T13 Sungjin Yeo 8-5-1-11—25 KRW13,499,397

T35 Wonjoon Lee 12-6-(-6)-4—16 4,077,942

MC Junseok Lee 5-4—9

Epson Tour

Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic

TPC Scottsdale (Champions Cse), Scottsdale, Arizona

1 Ruixin Liu 64-72-70-64—270 $US60,000

T17 Su Oh 68-70-72-69—279 $5,302

T21 Fiona Xu (NZ) 70-69-70-71—280 $4,534

T26 Cassie Porter 67-73-75-66—281 $3,737

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 76-69—145