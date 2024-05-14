How to follow the PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

Major season rolls along this week, with the PGA Championship marking the second men’s major of the year. The PGA of America’s showpiece event returns to Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky for the first time in a decade, and here is all you need to know.

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Brooks Koepka (US)

PRIZEMONEY: US$17.5 million

LIVE SCORES: www.pgachampionship.com

TV COVERAGE: The PGA Championship is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEST.

Round One: Thursday 9pm–10am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo) and Thursday 10pm–10am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Round Two: Friday 9pm–10am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo) and Friday 10pm–10am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Round Three: Saturday 10:10pm–9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo) and Saturday 11pm–8:30am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 10pm–9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo) and Monday 1:30am–9am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

AUSTRALASIAN PLAYER PROFILES

CAM DAVIS

World ranking: 62

Age: 29

Professional wins: Four

Best finish at the PGA: T4 (2024)

The lowdown: Davis returns to the PGA Championship after recording his best ever finish at a major at Oak Hill last year, with the New South Welshman seemingly tailor made for this test.

Finished in a share of 12th at The Masters for his best result so far in 2024, with one or two bad holes the story of the weekend for Davis at Augusta.

Driving has been a strength this year for the PGA TOUR winner, and with long rough and strategy key to success at Valhalla, Davis’ accuracy should hold him in good stead this week.

JASON DAY

World ranking: 19

Age: 36

Professional wins: 19

Best finish at the PGA: Won (2015)

The lowdown: Enters the PGA fresh off a share of fourth last week at Quail Hollow in what was a similar golfing test to what will be presented this week in Kentucky.

A past champion of this event, Day owns nine top-25 finishes at the PGA from 14 starts and is experienced at Valhalla, where he tied for 15th in 2014 following a disappointing final round that dropped him from contention.

Speaking openly about his back issues and how close he came to quitting competitive golf on Fox Sports this week, Day is revitalised since his work with Chris Como and he showed plenty of positive signs at The Masters when T30.

RYAN FOX

World ranking: 58

Age: 37

Professional wins: 17

Best finish at the PGA: T23 (2023)

The lowdown: Fox arrives in Kentucky fresh of his best ever PGA TOUR result at the Myrtle Beach Classic last week, when he shared fourth in a positive sign for his chances this week.

The Kiwi has made five previous starts at the PGA and made four cuts, with his best result coming last year at Oak Hill, while he shared 38th at The Masters last month.

Known for his power off the tee, Fox’s ability to shape the ball, and particularly vary the flight will be a major strength at Valhalla, while his putting has been a standout so far in 2024.

LUCAS HERBERT

World ranking: 90

Age: 28

Professional wins: Four

Best finish at the PGA: T13 (2022)

The lowdown: Herbert’s record at the PGA is his best of the four majors, with the Bendigo boy making four cuts from five starts and a game that seemingly aligns with the typical course setups.

Part of two Ripper GC winning teams this year, Herbert will be hoping the team success translates into some higher individual results and his putting could be the key this week.

Owning plenty of power off the tee and a habit of making birdies in bunches, Herbert is becoming more experienced with the requirements of major championship golf and will want to take full advantage of his special invite here.

KAZUMA KOBORI

World ranking: 437

Age: 22

Professional wins: Five

Best finish at the PGA: Debut

The lowdown: Extended an invite for topping the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, Kobori plays his first of two major starts this week.

A winner of three Webex Players Series events already in 2024, Kobori’s rise up the professional golf ranks has been meteoric after turning pro in November last year and the young Kiwi is looking forward to a chance to test his game against the world’s best this week.

Facing arguably his biggest test to date in not only the strength of the field but the length of the course, Kobori is a magnificent putter that will hope to get hot on Valhalla’s greens early to give him his best chance at featuring prominently on the weekend.

MIN WOO LEE

World ranking: 36

Age: 25

Professional wins: Four

Best finish at the PGA: T18 (2023)

The lowdown: Confirmed the notion that he is built for majors when sharing 22nd at The Masters despite breaking a finger in the lead up while in the gym.

Lee has only teed it up once since, finishing T24 in Texas but on a big golf course like Valhalla he will like his chances of taking advantage of his power, while also thriving in among the packed crowds.

Has the Olympics and Presidents Cup as big carrots this year, and a good result here would help in both pursuits, however, Lee will be only focused on the Wanamaker Trophy that could be his if he can lift his approach play and putting to compliment his exceptional driving of 2024.

ADAM SCOTT

World ranking: 56

Age: 43

Professional wins: 32

Best finish at the PGA: Third (2018)

The lowdown: Arrives with four straight finishes inside the top-30, including a T22 at The Masters, and with the experience of a share of 15th at Valhalla back in 2014.

Multiple parts of Scott’s game have been the reason for his solid form so far in 2024, particularly driving and putting, with iron play and particularly proximity to the hole the key for the Queenslander’s chances this week.

Has 13 top-25s at the PGA, showing his suitability for the style of play required, with his two third place finishes both coming on venues owning similarities to Valhalla.

CAM SMITH

World ranking: 61

Age: 30

Professional wins: 12

Best finish at the PGA: T9 (2023)

The lowdown: Cracked the top-10 at the PGA for the first time last year and arrives in good form after a second at LIV Golf’s Singapore event behind Brooks Koepka.

Like Herbert, Smith will be buoyed by recent team success and a putter that has continued to prove a serious weapon when presented with quick and smooth greens like the players will enjoy this week.

Was the best of the Aussie contingent at The Masters when sharing sixth, with consistency the primary driver and the likelihood of more birdies on offer this week suiting the Queensland third of three Queensland major winners teeing it up this week.

The 18th hole at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. PHOTO: Maddie Meyer/PGA of America via Getty Images.

THE COURSE

Hosting the PGA Championship for the fourth time (1996, 2000, 2014), Valhalla Golf Club was purpose-built for big tournament golf and has delivered great stories and results each time it has welcomed a major.

Undergoing a regrassing to Zoysia in 2021, the fairways will be firmer and faster than previous tournaments here, while small greens, expansive bunkering and creeks running throughout pose plenty of questions for the players on the Jack Nicklaus design.

Able to be stretched to 7609 yards this week, Valhalla typically rewards quality ball strikers and players who are willing to take on risk, with the PGA of America already suggesting some tees could be moved up on shorter par-4s during the week.

Avoiding the 62 bunkers dotted across the course will also be important for the eventual champion who will join Mark Brooks, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on the list of PGA winners at Valhalla at week’s end.

HEADLINERS

Scottie Scheffler – 2024 Masters champion and 2023 PGA Championship runner-up

Brooks Koepka – 2023 PGA champion and five-time major winner

Rory McIlroy – Wells Fargo Championship winner and PGA champion at Valhalla

Jon Rahm – Two-time major winner and world No.5

Ludvig Aberg – 2024 Masters runner-up and PGA TOUR winner

Xander Schauffele – Seven straight top-25s in 2024 and 12 top-10s at the majors

Wyndham Clark – 2023 U.S. Open winner

Bryson DeChambeau – T4 2023 PGA Championship and 2020 U.S. Open winner

Viktor Hovland – 2023 PGA Championship runner-up and world No.7

Tiger Woods – Four-time PGA Championship winner