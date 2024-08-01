Lott triumphs at star-studded Wantima Legends - PGA of Australia

Murray Lott has enjoyed a day out in his home state, with the Queenslander taking out the first leg of the Moreton Bay swing of the PGA Legends Tour at Wantima Country Club today.

Producing a flawless round of golf, Lott’s 4-under 66 was enough to win the Wantima Legends Pro-Am in partnership with the City of Moreton Bay by a shot over Michael Harwood, Andre Stolz and Brad Burns.

The win is Lott’s third for 2024, adding to the NZ PGA Senior Championship and St Clair Legends Pro-Am, and likely moves him up from his current fourth on the Order of Merit.

Wantima is a new event on the PGA Legends Tour, but it is no stranger to Australian golf royalty, being the home of 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith.

The club today welcomed more royalty, in Peter Senior OAM, who shot a tidy 1-under round the day after his 65th birthday, featuring a run of five birdies in a row, for a top-10 finish.

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

Starting his day on the par-5 15th at Wantima, Lott opened with a birdie, and added another at the short par-4 third.

An eagle at the par-5 13th, Lott’s second last hole, was certainly one of the Queenslander’s highlights, the other being the fact that he had no blemishes on his card.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Great score for today, I felt like that was actually the highest score I could’ve shot, so I actually had everything going today,” said Lott.

“I felt calm, stayed calm and kept out of my way. I actually missed a whole bunch of putts but hit a lot of good shots.

“Made one good par save and was fortunate to eagle my second last hole, driver, five-iron and holed a putt from the back of the green.

“I’ve probably played here twice in my life, so about 10-15 years ago I think we had a ‘flat-bellies’ event and I played alright around here then, so good memories.

“I had a wonderful group, extremely well-run event and I sincerely hope we have this event year after year.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

66 Murray Lott (QLD)

67 Michael Harwood (VIC), Andre Stolz (QLD), Brad Burns (QLD)

68 Terry Price (QLD), Adam Henwood (VIC), Mark Boulton (VIC), Ben Jackson (ENG)

NEXT UP

The Moreton Bay swing continues tomorrow, with the PGA Legends Tour heading to the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am.