Knee injury hobbles Lee’s Aus PGA defence - PGA of Australia

Min Woo Lee remains confident of being fully fit for an Australian Open assault after revealing a knee injury hobbled his title defence hopes at the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

After making the cut on the number, Lee was in the third group out at 6:49am on Sunday at Royal Queensland Golf Club, hundreds of fans on hand to see the 26-year-old in action before he heads to Melbourne.

Lee responded with a round of 5-under 67 that briefly elevated him inside the top 10, the final group of Cam Smith, Elvis Smylie and Marc Leishman starting their rounds as he signed his scorecard.

It is a positive step forward for a drawcard who has had trouble bending down after suffering a freak injury in his hotel earlier in the week.

“It was just a freak accident,” said Lee.

“I literally just turned in bed and something popped.

“It’s getting a lot better, but I still can’t bend down to read putts. I was half kneeling.

“This is the first time I’m telling anyone but it’s getting better and hopefully next week I can do that, but that’s the reason why I can’t bend down.

“I can fully swing a club at whatever miles per hour but I can’t bend down, which is really astonishing. So it’s a good injury, I guess.”

Twelve months ago, Lee produced one of the most electrifying performances in championship history, his chip-in eagle at the par-5 ninth a pivotal moment that will be replayed for decades.

It was why he was pleased to give his loyal fan base something to cheer as well as build towards next week’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

“It’s obviously amazing,” Lee added.

“Two days, before seven o’clock and there’s hundreds of people out here, which is amazing to see.

“I’m not anywhere near the lead and these guys are supporting me.

“Everyone’s out there now and they’re still waiting for me.

“It’s very special to have that support and that’s a reason why I come back here and play.”

