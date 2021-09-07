Joyner goes back-to-back at Meadowbrook Pro-Am

Australian Tour veteran Glenn Joyner has added to his prolific career on the SParms Legends Tour with victory at the Halcyon Meadowbrook Legends Pro-Am.

One of five SParms PGA Legends Tour events in Brisbane rescheduled following the lockdown in August, Joyner played the 10-27 hole configuration at Meadowbrook Golf Club in 5-under 67, two strokes clear of Murray Lott, Adam Le Vesconte and former US PGA Tour Player Euan Walters at 3-under 69.

The win was Joyner’s second in as many starts after finishing in a three-way tie at the top of the Townsville Legends Pro-Am and is his sixth SParms Legends Tour win of the year, his round featuring nine birdies and four bogeys, the first of which came at his opening hole.

“I got off to a rough start with a bogey on my first hole though I followed it up with three birdies in a row,” said Joyner, who celebrated his 57th birthday last Friday.

“I felt like the course was there for the taking and am really grateful to get the win.”

Formerly the Logan City Golf Club, Meadowbrook has undergone a range of improvements in recent years and Joyner praised both the facility and the opportunity to play the south-east Queensland events that had been previously postponed.

“Meadowbrook Golf Club has really improved over the last 12 months with additions of the coaching facility, mini golf and the improvements to the driving range. The course is a pleasure to play,” said Joyner.

“These events the next two weeks are really important for many of us PGA Professionals given the uncertainty with the NSW swing of the SParms PGA Legends Tour in October and November.”

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now heads to the Mt Warren Park Golf Club on Friday for the Mount Warren Park Legends Pro-Am.