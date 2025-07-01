Herbert qualifies for The Open at Portrush - PGA of Australia

Victorian Lucas Herbert will play just his second major championship in the past two years after he topped Final Qualifying at West Lancashire to secure a place in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Herbert’s 5-under 67 was the best of the second round by two strokes, his 8-under par total for 36 holes enough to clinch medallist honours by one stroke from China’s Sampson Zheng.

Herbert was the lone Australian across four qualifying venues to earn a place at The Open to be played July 17-20, Sydney’s Kevin Yuan missing out on the playoff at West Lancashire by a single shot after making birdie at his final hole.

Queensland amateur Billy Dowling finished two strokes out of the playoff at West Lancashire, Daniel Gale was tied 24th at Royal Cinque Ports, Hayden Hopewell tied 29th at Dundonald Links and Jake McLeod tied 30th at Bernham and Burrow. Also playing at West Lancashire, Harrison Crowe was tied 53rd.

Lucas Herbert surges.



Birdies on 2, 3 and 5 put him level with Oliver Lindell at West Lancashire … and closer to a place at Royal Portrush.



Stay updated 👇https://t.co/6JQPuKDZPS pic.twitter.com/oqasrNFjtA — The Open (@TheOpen) July 1, 2025

The 2024 US PGA Championship is the only major that Herbert has played since missing the cut at the 2023 Open Championship.

The reigning Ford NSW Open champion has won on the Asian Tour this year and been Ripper GC’s most consistent performer on LIV Golf, the 29-year-old thrilled to be returning to major championship golf.

“I’m super excited to be going to Portrush. I love playing in The Open,” said Herbert, who narrowly missed out on qualifying spots at the Australian Open, New Zealand Open and International Series Macau.

“For us Australians, it was the major we watched overnight growing up. It’s really cool be playing in another one and joining my (Ripper GC) teammates, Cam Smith and Marc Leishman, there.

“I’ve made it hard on myself just missing out on qualifying before now, but I’ve finally got there.

“I had chances in Australia, Macau and New Zealand and I couldn’t finish it off so it’s definitely tested my patience.

“I’m glad it’s held out in the end.”

Herbert’s qualification takes the total number of Australians in the field to nine. He joins Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, Marc Leishman, Curtis Luck, Ryan Peake, Adam Scott, Cameron Smith and Elvis Smylie.

Photo: Getty Images