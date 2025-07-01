PGA team named to contest Four Nations Cup - PGA of Australia

Sunshine Coast Professional TJ King will be joined by three new faces when the PGA of Australia team travels to Canada to contest the 2025 Four Nations Cup.

To be held at The Pulpit Club an hour outside Toronto from September 2-5, the 2025 tournament marks the third playing of the Four Nation’s Cup that brings together PGA Members from Australia, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa.

King, the Assistant Professional at Mount Coolum Golf Club, has been a constant in the Australian team since 2022 and was part of the victorious Australian team along with Scott Laycock, Jayden Cripps and Brad McLellan at Moonah Links in 2023. The Four Nation’s Cup was not held in 2024.

The past two winners of the PGA Professionals Championship National Final, Matthew Docking (2023) and Samuel Eaves (2024), will make their Four Nations Cup debuts along with Sanctuary Cove Teaching Professional Mitchell Smith.

Smith finished tied second alongside Docking at last year’s PPC National Final at The Heritage Golf and Country Club and will now try to play his part in Australia’s title defence on foreign soil.

PGA Member Director, Steve Hutchison, will travel with the team as the non-playing manager and is excited that three Members will experience the Four Nations Cup for the first time.

“The Four Nations Cup is not only a chance to compete and represent the PGA of Australia internationally, it is an opportunity to learn and establish relationships with fellow PGA Members across the globe,” said Hutchison.

“The issues faced by our Members on a day-to-day basis are very similar to those that PGA Professionals around the world are experiencing.

“Sharing what we know and hearing how other Professionals deal with certain challenges can be of great benefit to our Membership as a whole.”