Trio share spoils at Townsville Legends Pro-Am

There was triple cause for celebration at the Townsville Golf Club on Friday night after Chris Taylor, Glenn Joyner and Guy Wall split top honours at the SParms PGA Legends Tour Townsville Pro-Am.

A field of 35 professionals wrestled with gusty winds around the tricky Townsville layout and it was Taylor, Joyner and Wall who came out on top with rounds of 3-under 68, one stroke clear of Tim Elliott and Peter Senior, the only other two players to break par with rounds of 2-under 69.

For Taylor it represented a second win as many starts after earning a breakthrough Legends victory at Rowes Bay on Wednesday while it was a birthday to remember for Joyner, marking his 57th year with a win alongside one of his closest friends.

“It is great to have a win on your birthday and it is even better to share the win with your best mate (Wall),” said Joyner, winner of four Legends Pro-Am events already this season.

“It was tough out there today with the wind and I knew I just had to keep on grinding to get the job done.”

Displaced from his home state of New South Wales for the past three months, Wall felt as though Joyner may have taken just as much joy from his own performance having provided some guidance in recent times.

“Glenn has helped me so much with how I approach the game and I know he is happy for me today,” said Wall.

“I have been on the road a lot longer than I anticipated and to have a win today feels great.”

For Taylor it was a matter of harnessing the momentum from two excellent rounds to win at Rowes Bay earlier in the week, starting his round at Townsville in the best possible fashion.

“I got off to a better start today,” said Taylor.

“I made an eagle on my first hole and managed to play pretty steady for the rest of the round.”

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the Mt Warren Park Pro-Am on Tuesday September 7.