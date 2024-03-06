Jones a winner again at Northern Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Steven Jones hadn’t won in almost seven years, yet he felt it coming. So confident was Jones that after handing in his card for a 3-under 69 that earned him a share of fourth at the Heidelberg Pro-Am, he said as much.

“I did say that I thought I would win something soon,” admitted Jones admitted, whose last win on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series was at Wynnum Golf Club in Brisbane in December 2017.

That prediction came to fruition less than a week later with a two-stroke victory at the Dallas Building and Maintenance Northern Pro-Am at Northern Golf Club on Tuesday.

After a slight stumble with a bogey at his second hole, Jones put the foot down… and kept it down.

“I gave myself a mission this morning before I teed off that if I do start going well again to just keep going,” he added.

His round of 7-under 65 gave him a two-stroke buffer from good friends Darcy Brereton (67) and Ed Donoghue (67) with Zach Maxwell (68), Gavin Fairfax (68) and Brock Gillard (68) sharing fourth.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting from the third hole, Jones made bogey at his second hole, the par-3 fourth, but he would be back in red numbers shortly thereafter.

One of the longest hitters on tour, Jones made eagle at the 314-metre par-4 seventh and followed it with birdie at the par-5 eighth.

Two further birdies followed at 10 and 11 and he went back-to-back again at 15 and 16, a final birdie at two the exclamation point on what will be a popular win throughout Australian golf.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I’ve been playing really well and getting close.

“I’ve been putting in some work on the game and it’s come to fruition which is great.

“I had about five years off and didn’t play at all so probably the Wynnum Pro-Am back in 2017 or 2018.

“It’s been a while so it’s good to get the trophy.

“I like Keysborough, it’s a good course. It’s got five par 5s which suits me. Have played well there in the past too so looking forward to that, should be a good test.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Steven Jones 65

T2 Darcy Brereton 67

T2 Edward Donoghue 67

T4 Zachary Maxwell 68

T4 Brock Gillard 68

T4 Gavin Fairfax 68

NEXT UP

There are just three events left in the 2023/2024 adidas PGA Pro-Am Series season, starting with the Bendigo Bank Dingley Village Community – Keysborough Golf Club Pro-Am at Keysborough Golf Club on Thursday.