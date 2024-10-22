How to follow Webex Players Series South Australia - PGA of Australia

A host of Australia’s best up and coming female talent will be out to join the likes of Hannah Green and Sarah Jane Smith as a Webex Players Series winner at this week’s Webex Players Series South Australia hosted by Greg Blewett.

Returning to Willunga Golf Course in the scenic McLaren Vale region of South Australia for the second straight year, this week marks the first in the five-event Webex Players Series on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

Not only does it showcase men and women playing against each other on the same golf course for the same prize purse but incorporates the Webex All Abilities Players Series and the Webex Junior Players Series across the weekend.

After stellar amateur careers, Queensland pair Quinn Croker and Justice Bosio will make their respective debuts as professionals while WA Open champion Elvis Smylie will be eager to bolster his position at the top of the Order of Merit.

South Australian hopes will rest with WA PGA champion Jack Buchanan, WA Open runner-up Jak Carter, LET Access Series winner Kristalle Blum and rising amateur stars Amelia Whinney and Raegan Denton.

Play begins on Thursday morning with the final two rounds broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo.

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Austin Bautista (New South Wales)

PRIZEMONEY: $200,000

LIVE SCORES: www.pga.org.au

TV COVERAGE: Webex Players Series South Australia is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

HEADLINERS

Elvis Smylie – 2024 WA Open champion and current Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit leader

Jack Buchanan – 2024 WA PGA champion

Kristalle Blum – 2021 The Athena champion, 2022 LET Access Series winner

Daniel Gale – 2023 Webex Players Series Hunter Valley champion

Adam Bland – Japan Golf Tour and Canadian Golf Tour winner

Justice Bosio – 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur competitor making pro debut

Jak Carter – Fleurieu local and 2024 WA Open runner-up