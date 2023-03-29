Henwood a fitting champion at Stirling Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

No one who heard his emotional victory speech would begrudge Adam Henwood the 2023 The Stirling Legends Pro-Am at The Stirling Golf Club south-east of Adelaide.

Twelve months ago, on the morning of Round 1, Henwood was informed that his mother had passed away and withdrew from the tournament.

A year later and his nine-under total over two days was enough to secure a one-stroke win, a win he dedicated to his late mother.

A field brimming with some of Australia’s most iconic names delivered exceptional golf across the two days at the tricky, par-67 layout that is ruthless when it comes to punishing poorly executed shots.

In 2022 only four under-par rounds were recorded across the two rounds compared to 39 in 2023, Henwood’s scores of 62-63 was enough to finish one stroke clear of Roland Baglin (63-63) and David Diaz (64-62), Glenn Joyner outright fourth at seven-under.

Co-leader after Round 1 with Joyner, Peter Woodward and Stephen Woodhead, Henwood’s second round was highlighted by two eagles in the space of three holes, making 2s at both the par-4 seventh and ninth holes.

In addition to being awarded the Mount Lofty Purse – a trophy that bears the names of Peter Thomson, Kel Nagle, Billy Dunk and Peter Senior – Henwood received a jacket that was made in honour of Paul Durham.

Durham was the General Manager and President of The Stirling Golf Club but sadly passed away just days after the 2022 tournament.

His son Fraser has taken over the running of the pro shop and the tournament and was on hand to present Henwood with one of golf’s newest and most distinguishable prizes.

The South Australian swing of the SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves to Tanunda for the SA Foursomes Championship and the two-day Lutheran Homes Barossa – Tanunda Legends Pro-Am starting Thursday.

