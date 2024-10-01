Elliott rides hot putter to Toronto Legends victory - PGA of Australia

A sudden change in fortunes with the flatstick has carried Tim Elliott to a one-stroke victory at the Toronto Legends Pro-Am at Toronto Golf Club and Driving Range.

With a solitary PGA Legends Tour win to his name this season back in March, Elliott shrugged off his struggles to post 5-under 66 and edge Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz (67) by a shot with Peter Lonard (68) and Leigh McKechnie (68) sharing third.

Yet early on an Elliott triumph looked highly unlikely.

Out in the morning field off the 11th tee, Elliott was 2-over through six holes before the putts began to drop.

“I probably one putted – I haven’t worked it out – 12 of the last 13 holes,” said Elliott.

“Putting was just totally different.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Bogeys at 13 and 14 had Elliott on the back foot early.

Back-to-back birdies at 17 and 18 sent him to the Toronto front nine square with the card where he quickly added two more at holes one and three.

Elliott made successive birdies again at seven and eight before closing with a birdie at the par-4 10th to edge one clear of the field and claim victory.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I haven’t been playing that well lately,” Elliott conceded.

“Putted terrible the day before and came out today and was 2-over early.

“Then started putting really good and managed to shoot 5-under.

“Course was great. The greens were just immaculate. Fantastic.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Tim Elliott 66

2 Andre Stolz 67

T3 Leigh McKechnie 68

T3 Peter Lonard 68

T5 Paul Powell 69

T5 Grahame Stinson 69

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour sets up on the Central Coast for three straight days, starting with the Austbrokers Wyong Legends Pro-Am at Wyong Golf Club on Wednesday followed by the Magenta Shores Legends Pro-Am at Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club.