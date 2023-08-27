Course record drives Campbell to Hawks Nest win - PGA of Australia

Matching good mate Richie Gallichan’s 10-year-old course record provided the backbone to Andrew Campbell’s five-stroke win at the Hawks Nest Beachside Pro-Am at Hawks Nest Golf Club.

The $50,000 two-day event drew a high-class field but no one could keep pace with the runaway Campbell.

Now based at Coffs Harbour, Campbell birdied his final four holes to post 10-under 62 in Round 1, equalling the course record set by Gallichan at the 2013 NSW/ACT Trainee Championship.

Four strokes back, Michael Wright was Campbell’s closest challenger heading into day two but his lead was never truly threatened.

Birdies at two, six and seven kept the chasing pack at bay on the front nine, further birdies at 12, 13 and 16 for 6-under 66 giving Campbell a bogey-free 36-hole total of 16-under.

Josh Armstrong had nine birdies in his final 13 holes to shoot 8-under 64 in Round 2 for an 11-under par total and outright second, Darcy Brereton (66), Darcy Boyd (69) and Cameron John (69) sharing third place.

The win was cause for double celebration for Campbell who has had his eye on Gallichan’s record with each visit to Hawks Nest.

“Richie is my best mate and he always tells me when I come down here that he has got the course record,” said Campbell, who started his first round from the 14th tee.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen but I just put the foot down. I hit a nice shot into 10 and holed the putt, bombed the drive down 11 and hit 9-iron to eight feet, holed a four-footer on the next hole and then made a 10-footer on 13 to finish at 10.

“I holed a lot of putts but I gave myself the opportunities through some good and smart golf.”

One of golf’s toughest assignments is to back up a low round with another.

Campbell took the opportunity to speak to both Gallichan and his sports psychologist prior to Round 2 to ensure he had the right mindset to close out his fourth win this year on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

“Shooting 10-under is my lowest round in a professional event by a shot but to back that up with a 66 is something that I haven’t done before,” he conceded.

“I was talking to my sports psych last night and Richie and they said that it is uncharted territory for me.

“I really wanted to push myself to see what I was capable of doing today.

“To be able to then go out and be bogey-free for 36 holes and lock it down with a 6-under today gives me so much confidence for all of the events that I’ve got coming up in the next four months.”

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series stays on the New South Wales Mid North Coast for Sunday’s Stacks Finance Taree Pro-Am at Taree Golf Club before heading south to the Riverina for the inaugural Deniliquin Pro-Am on September 6.

