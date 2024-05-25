Chalmers co-leader at Senior PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

Australian Greg Chalmers is ready to embrace the pressure of a maiden PGA TOUR Champions title after joining Ernie Els at the top of the leaderboard at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Michigan.

Following the completion of Round 2 on Saturday morning, Round 3 began with Chalmers seven strokes back and in a tie for 13th but would end with the West Australian tied with Els at 10-under in a congested leaderboard.

Fellow Aussie Richard Green (70) is part of that log-jam at 8-under and outright fifth, Richard Bland (74) and Chris DiMarco (71) one back of Chalmers (66) and Els (69) at 9-under.

Making just his fifth start in the senior ranks and without full status on the Champions Tour, Chalmers knows that there will be emotions in the final round that he has not experienced since his lone win on the PGA TOUR in 2016.

“This is the thing, I haven’t had this for so long” said Chalmers, who soared up the leaderboard with a run of six birdies in seven holes around the turn in Round 3.

“This is the great thing about Champions Tour golf. It feels like you’re part of a big event, which you are.

“I’ve been looking forward to this opportunity. I need the challenge. I’m looking forward to see how I do tomorrow and how I play.

“See if I can embrace it with both hands and play some good golf.”

Although he had three bogeys on the front nine, Green was able to keep himself in contention with twin eagles at five and nine.

He holed an 80-foot putt from the front of the green for eagle on five and then chipped in from 35 yards on nine, the three-time winner on the Legends Tour in Europe eager to convert a chance to win in the US for the first time.

“Those two eagles, you know, they saved my round today big time,” said Green.

“I dropped a couple shots, and to get myself back under par and through nine holes was really nice.

“When things go right like that, you feel like you’re in for a good week.

“You know, I work so hard on my game in the background and it feels like it would be nice to be my time.”

The Australian flag is prominent down the leaderboard through three rounds.

Scott Hend (70) is just one back of Green in a tie for sixth, Cameron Percy (68) is tied for 16th in his PGA TOUR Champions debut, Stuart Appleby (72) and Michael Wright (75) are in a share of 25th with David McKenzie (71), Mick Smith (74) and Mark Hensby (77) eager to improve their standings in the final round.

Australasian scores after Round 3

T1 Greg Chalmers 69-68-66—203

5 Richard Green 64-71-70—205

T6 Scott Hend 68-68-70—206

T16 Cameron Percy 69-72-68—209

T25 Stuart Appleby 70-69-72—211

T25 Michael Wright 69-67-75—211

T49 David McKenzie 72-72-71—215

T55 Mick Smith 72-70-74—216

T55 Mark Hensby 68-71-77—216

T60 Vijay Singh (FI) 67-77-73—217

MC Steve Allan 73-73—146

MC Michael Long (NZ) 72-74—146

MC Rod Pampling 70-77—147

MC David Bransdon 76-75—151

MC Brad Burns 72-81—153

DQ John Senden 75-70—145

WD Michael Campbell (NZ)

Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images