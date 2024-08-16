Campbell hunting first tour win in PNG - PGA of Australia

Plenty of low scoring was produced on day two of the PNG Open, but it is New South Welshman Andrew Campbell who sits alone atop the leaderboard at the halfway mark at Royal Port Moresby.

Searching for his first Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win after a string of top-10s last season, Campbell was one of six players to card a 7-under 65 today to move to 11-under for the week, one shot ahead of James Conran (NSW).

New Zealander James Hydes sits in third alone at 9-under, with Daniel Fox (WA) a further shot back at 8-under after a 65 of his own today.

West Australian Braden Becker heads up a strong group of players tied seventh at 7-under after an albatross on the par-5 first hole kickstarted an incredible 7-under 30 on his second nine.

Although he enjoyed a breakout season on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia last summer, including six top-10 finishes, a win eluded Campbell who ended the campaign in 14th on the Order of Merit.

“I got off to a good start and gave myself a lot of chances early,” Campbell said.

“Didn’t quite make that many putts but I managed to turn 1-under and then sort of just got on a run on the back nine.”

Starting his day on what has proved to be a more difficult back nine, the 34-year-old was able to capitalise on scoring opportunities in the latter part of his round, going 6-under on Royal Port Moresby’s front nine.

His surge up the leaderboard included seven threes in a row from the third to the eighth.

“Just really happy with where I’m at. I was putting it quite well and just hitting a lot of good shots, giving myself chances, which is the main thing you got to do around here,” he said.

“I feel like I’m in a great place with my game, a great place mentally, so just got to put myself in the fight. That’s all, I know I’m good enough to win.”

Second-placed Conran’s 65 included eight birdies with just the sole bogey at the par-4 seventh.

“I drove it in play for most of the day where you need to on those short par-4s, got it up next to the green and hit a few good chips and had tap-in birdies, then sort of just kept it going into the back nine,” said Conran.

“A good finish is pretty pivotal for me because I’m not actually a part of the tour this year.

“I’ve got a full membership category, so I don’t have that guaranteed start to each event. It’s nice to get a good week going here. I mean, a win would be great.”

Papua New Guinea amateur Morgan Annato fought hard today in his national open, carding a 1-under 71 to make the cut on the number at even-par.

Notable players to miss the cut included 2023 Webex Players Series South Australia winner Austin Bautista, as well as last year’s PNG Open runner-up Jack Murdoch.