Blain’s focus in taking Eastlake forward - PGA of Australia

Sustainability and a more actively engaged membership are the key tenets that Robert Blain is using to elevate one of Sydney’s busiest golf courses.

Nestled amongst a collection of courses that includes Bonnie Doon Golf Club and sharing a lake with The Lakes Golf Club, Eastlake Golf Club not only offers affordable membership options in Australia’s most populous city but also access to public play.

Blain joined Eastlake as General Manager in July 2023 after a stint as Director of Golf at New South Wales Golf Club.

Sensing the opportunity to maximise the potential Eastlake Golf Club presented, Blain went straight to work on key projects, including the installation of a 100kW solar panel system, consultation with Greater Sydney Landcare on a commitment to plant 4,000 native trees and a streamlining of membership categories that included new models aimed at encouraging cadet, junior and colt participation.

The nett result was an almost 10 per cent growth in membership and a nett profit of $250,000 despite $400,000 in capital expenditure, Blain paying tribute to the position the club was in when he became General Manager.

“It is one of the busiest courses in Sydney, so it’s a matter of capitalising on that popularity,” said Blain, who was named the PGA National Management Professional of the Year at the PGA Awards in November.

“The club has been going from strength to strength before my time and I’ve seen it myself in the time I’ve been there.

“For myself and the management team, it’s a case of improving it where we can, listening to members’ feedback and taking them along on the journey.”

Part of that journey will be further course and infrastructure upgrades that will include construction changes to five of the club’s 18 holes.

These will be aligned with Eastlake’s course safety development applications which also includes the planting of more than 4,000 native trees in accordance with the club’s Environmental Management Plan.

Eastlake has also engaged an architect to revamp the clubhouse amenities, further enhancing the member and guest experience.

“We’ve made a fair push in the sustainability area,” said Blain.

“We installed a large solar panel system on the roof of the clubhouse and we have engaged in a detailed native tree planting program with Greater Sydney Landcare.

“It’s all part of the course safety plans that we’ve got coming in the next 12 months or so.”

After completing the Membership Pathway Program under Colin Hunt at Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club, Blain was the Head Professional at Hamilton Island Golf Club, became Golf Operations Manager at Royal Sydney Golf Club and then Director of Golf at New South Wales Golf Club.

He says that grounding, and the fellow PGA Professionals he has worked under, put him in a strong position to take on the General Manager role at Eastlake.

“I started with Colin Hunt at Twin Creeks and then worked with him again at Royal Sydney when I was there,” said Blain.

“I had David Burton at New South Wales, Rob Elliott at a couple of the courses that I worked at and Paul Hinton at Royal Sydney.

“I’d like to think that I have taken bits from each of them and tried to build them into my own management philosophy.

“Everyone says the door is always open but I do just to chat to the staff and make sure things are going smoothly and address any issues that might arise before they become bigger issues.”