Cam Smith locked in for BMW Australian PGA Championship and Queensland PGA - PGA of Australia

The Queenslander joins defending champion Min Woo Lee and fellow major championship winner Jason Day as feature players for this year’s event which once again is co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour.



In a special treat for golf fans, Smith will also play in the Queensland PGA Championship – the fifth event on the 2024/25 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia – at Nudgee Golf Club on October 31-November 3.



Smith’s impressive BMW Australian PGA Championship record features back-to-back victories in 2017-18 before he won again in 2022.



A fourth Joe Kirkwood Cup would see the 2022 Open champion join Robert Allenby and Norman Von Nida as a four-time PGA winner, trailing only Kel Nagle (six wins) and Billy Dunk (five).



The 31-year-old continues to be a huge supporter of Australian golf and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and his presence at Royal Queensland is sure to again draw massive crowds to his hometown championship.



“Coming home to Queensland is a highlight of my year. It’s always special to be back playing in front of my family, friends and all the golf fans and hopefully being up near the lead,” Smith said.



“This year, I’ll be playing in both the BMW Australian PGA Championship and the Queensland PGA Championship which is going to be something different for me but I’m really looking forward to both weeks back home.



“Of course I’d love to win both but it’s going to be difficult with the fields that will be at the two tournaments.



“I think playing at Nudgee will be good preparation for Royal Queensland and hopefully will have me at my best to attempt to take back the Joe Kirkwood Cup.”



PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said securing Smith was a huge boost for both events.



“We all love seeing Cam playing golf back in Australia and I’m sure he’ll be determined to put on a great show in front of his home crowd this year at both Royal Queensland and Nudgee,” Kirkman said.



“Cam really appeals to all ages of golf fans. He’s a big reason why so many youngsters are taking up the game and are in our galleries at Royal Queensland each year.



“Winning the Joe Kirkwood Cup for the fourth time would consolidate his position as one of the greats of Australian golf.”



Minister for Tourism and Sport, Michael Healy said: “What a coup luring the legendary, Cam Smith, back home to headline what will be yet another unforgettable BMW Australian PGA Championship.



“The line-up is already looming as the hottest ticket in town, with Smith setting up a mouth-watering showdown with defending champion and superstar Min Woo Lee at the iconic Royal Queensland Golf Club.



“The economic impacts of this time-honoured event are also significant and great news for our tourism operators with projections that more than $15 million will be injected into the state’s visitor economy.”



Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said Cam Smith’s return to Brisbane would add to the exciting line-up for both the Queensland PGA Championship and BMW Australian PGA Championship.



“Brisbane is Australia’s lifestyle capital and our major events create more to see and do in the suburbs,” Cr Schrinner said.



“We are thrilled Cam Smith will join a suite of world class athletes to tee off at two must-see events for local and visiting golf fans.



“The benefits of these elite tournaments will be felt across the region, delivering millions in economic support for local Brisbane businesses.”



As a young professional, Cam Smith was runner-up in the 2015 Queensland PGA Championship after finishing as leading amateur in the 2011 event.



His 2024 highlights have included two LIV Golf team wins with Ripper GC and a T6 finish at The Masters.



The BMW Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council via Brisbane Economic Development Agency.



