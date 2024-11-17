Cain, Van Raalte split pot at Roseville Mashie - PGA of Australia

A sharpened short game came up trumps as David Van Raalte matched Marcus Cain to share top honours at the Roseville Golf Club Mashie & Pro-Am.

The par 67 layout and blustery conditions presented quite a test for the PGA Legends Tour regulars, Van Raalte and Cain both posting a two-round total of 2-under-par to edge Adam Henwood, Chris Taylor and Tim Elliott by a single stroke.

Without a win in 2024 to date, Van Raalte credited an improved short-game showing for his return to the top of the leaderboard.

“My short game has been pretty ordinary for a little while,” said Van Raalte.

“Yesterday I actually got it up and down a few times, hit some nice chip shots.

“Been a few guys give me a bit of a hand over time with that side of things so it was nice to actually have a bit of success with it.

“You’ve just got to miss it in the right spot. If you can miss it in the right spot, leave yourself a decent chip shot or a putt, makes it a lot easier.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Tied for the lead at 1-under at the start of Round 1, Van Raalte had dropped back to even par after going out in 1-over with two bogeys and a lone birdie.

He stayed level with the card when he traded a birdie on 11 with a bogey on 12, birdies at two of the three par-5s on the back nine elevating him to 2-under at day’s end.

One-over after Round 1, Cain could ill afford any backward steps as he also sought his first win of the year.

Two birdies in the opening three holes was an ideal start, moving to 2-under with birdies at 11 and 14 along with a bogey on 13.

Cain’s round finished with nine consecutive pars, enough to join Van Raalte on the winner’s dais.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“This afternoon was pretty blustery,” said Van Raalte.

“The greens were a little bit quicker this afternoon than they were yesterday morning.

“I hit a lot of good shots around the back nine to give myself some nice opportunities and got a couple to drop in here and there.

“Long time since I’ve been in the winner’s circle so happy to be there.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Marcus Cain 68-64—132

T1 David Van Raalte 66-66—132

T3 Chris Taylor 66-67—133

T3 Adam Henwood 66-67—133

T3 Tim Elliott 69-64—133

6 Mark Gilson 66-69—135

7 Nigel Lane 70-66—136

NEXT UP

The Sydney swing of the PGA Legends Tour continues on Monday with the Lovedale Farm Legends Pro-Am at Castle Hill Country Club to be followed by the Bondi Legends Pro-Am on Tuesday.