Burns and Taylor win Vic PGA Seniors Foursomes - PGA of Australia

Queensland pair Brad Burns and Chris Taylor won ‘The Jack Harris & Brian Twite’ Victorian PGA Seniors Foursomes Championship at The National Golf Club – Long Island Course on Sunday courtesy of a superb round of 69.

Burns and Taylor’s three-under par effort was three shots better than the next best placed pairing of Victorians Tim Elliott and Andy Rogers who were playing on their home course.

Starting from the 10th tee, the Queenslanders made two early bogeys to be behind the eight-ball early but they quickly clicked into gear with five birdies coming home to grab the title.

“It’s great to get together on a fantastic golf course and have a really enjoyable day,” Burns said.

Burns is a four-time winner of the SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit and currently sits third in this season’s standings, while Taylor has been a regular winner on the SParms PGA Legends Tour and is based out of Hervey Bay.

The event is named in honour of legendary Victorian professionals Jack Harris and Brian Twite. The Victorian PGA Championship trophy is named the ‘Jack Harris Cup’ as he won the tournament six times and he won 90 professional events on the Australian circuit. Twite was one of the most revered teaching professionals in the country after being poached from Sunningdale, England to be the head professional at Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne in 1955.

