Brereton bounces back to win Leeton Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Darcy Brereton was rewarded for his decision to push through a bout of tonsilitis by taking out the Leeton Golf Club SunRice Pro-Am by one stroke.

Chasing his first victory on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, Brereton made the trip up to the New South Wales Riverina from Melbourne despite battling illness early in the week.

Although he struggled at the two-day pro-am at Griffith, his health improved, and so did his scores.

He opened with a superb 7-under 65 on day one at Leeton and then backed it up with a 4-under 68 on Sunday to pip Blake Windred (68-66) by a shot.

“The start of the week was pretty ordinary but I thought given that I was up here, I might as well try,” Brereton said of his decision to play.

“I needed to blow some rust off after three or four weeks off after the end of the Tour season so I thought just gut it out and go play.”

Kick-started by an eagle at the par-5 eighth, Windred made a charge around the turn, picking up six strokes in the space of six holes to pile the pressure on Brereton.

But the tying birdie proved elusive over his final five holes, Brereton hanging on with Kyle Michel (67-69) closing with two straight birdies to snare outright third.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Four birdies and an eagle in his final six holes in Round 1 gave Brereton a two-shot buffer heading into the final round.

He had a birdie and six pars to start his second round before making bogey at the par-5 eighth for the second day in succession.

Brereton got that shot back and then some with an eagle at the par-4 10th and then picked up three birdies in the space of four holes from the 12th to keep the chasing pack at bay.

A bogey on 16 gave the likes of Windred and Michel a glimmer of hope but Brereton was able to close out a maiden win with two pars to finish.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I actually played OK at Griffith – a little sloppy here and there – but the game was still OK.

“Obviously yesterday and today it tidied up a little bit. Every day I started to feel five to 10 per cent better where now I’m feeling a lot better than when I got here.

“I drove it really well and cleaned up all my putts inside six feet pretty well.

“Never going to have many long putts but tidied up and drove it well.

“I finished the Tour season scraping into 50th on the Order of Merit so that was lucky and sets me up for next year.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Darcy Brereton 65-68—133

2 Blake Windred 68-66—134

3 Kyle Michel 67-69—136

T4 Tim Hart 69-68—137

T4 Aiden Didone 68-69—137

6 Alexander Simpson 70-68—138

T7 Cameron Kelly 72-69—141

T7 Adam Henwood 69-72—141

T7 Jayden Cripps 71-70—141

T7 Marcus Fraser 67-74—141

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series heads to Tasmania this week for the 54-hole Men’s Tasmanian Open, starting Friday at Launceston Golf Course.