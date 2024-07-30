Binalong locked in for a global golf first - PGA of Australia

The inaugural Men’s World Sand Greens Championship will tee off at Binalong in New South Wales on September 27, with Australia’s best professional golfers competing for a $140,000 purse.

Proudly supported by Destination NSW, the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, the 36-hole championship at Binalong Community Club in the NSW Southern Tablelands is a first for professional men’s golf in Australia and globally.

General Manager of Golf at Golf NSW Olivia Wilson said the concept of a men’s professional tournament on sand greens was a first in Australia and sure to attract a lot of interest, adding that the style of play required to compete on sand surfaces took some adjusting.

“Sand greens golf plays an important part in Australia’s golfing landscape, especially in rural communities, and it will be great to showcase this side of our game,” she said.

“Playing and putting on sand is quite a different experience for many players. There are fundamental differences between landing approach shots and knowing how to ‘smooth’ a putting line.

“If a player has doubts on what to do, plenty of locals will be ready to offer free advice on the correct way to chip, smooth a line, and even hole a putt,”

Ms Wilson added that fans of the sport who were curious about golf on sand greens could tune into the live broadcast on 7Plus, courtesy of the Channel Seven network and the Sports Entertainment Network, SEN, to catch the action live.

“It’s great to have the final round of any tournament live, but with many people curious about playing and putting on sand surfaces, we expect the broadcast to be well received.”

PGA of Australia General Manager of Tournaments and Global Tour Relationships Nick Dastey said the Men’s World Sand Greens Championship would be an exciting opportunity to showcase this distinct style of playing golf.

“Australia’s unique environment offers a variety of terrain and weather conditions across its vast landscapes,” he said.

“Playing on sand greens will present a distinctive challenge for a professional event, one that will undoubtedly highlight the creative talents of our players.

“The World Sand Greens Championship will be a great way to kickstart what is sure to be a huge Summer of Golf on the 2024/25 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.”

The Venue

Binalong Golf Club has a long and rich history. Founded in 1857, the club’s original nine-hole layout was carved through the middle of a now-defunct horse racing track.

At 500 metres above sea level, the 18-hole, par-72 course is considered one of the best examples of a sand greens layout in regional New South Wales.

Located 37km north-west of Yass, about one hour from Canberra and three hours from Sydney, Binbalong is a hub for sporting activities and an integral part of the surrounding community.

Tournament Facts

Host Venue: Binalong Community Club

Dates: September, 27-29

Prize Fund: $140,000

Tournament Format: 18 Hole Pro-Am (day one) followed by 36 Hole Championship (day two and three)

Website: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/events-champs/mens-world-sand-greens/

TV Broadcast: Final round Sunday, September 29, LIVE on 7Plus



The Men’s World Sand Greens Championship is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.