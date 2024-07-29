Barr beats the winds and classy field at Paul King Memorial - PGA of Australia

West Australian Scott Barr conquered strong westerly winds and a field that included a couple of notable PGA Legends Tour debutants to win the Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am in partnership with Bartons and BMD today.

Barr recorded a 2-under-par 67 at Wynnum Golf Club to gain his first Tour title for 2024 on a day when only six players broke par.

The runner-up group of five included Queenslander Brad Kennedy, the winner of 13 tournaments worldwide, who is now a rookie on the seniors circuit after celebrating his 50th birthday last month.

He was joined on 1-under by three other Queenslanders – Marcus Cain, Murray Lott and Adam Le Vesconte – and Melbourne-based Carl Smedley.

Wayne Perske, one of the world’s best All Abilities golfers, also made his PGA Legends Tour debut, shooting an even-par 69 to finish in a tie for seventh just days after his 50th birthday qualified him for a new tour.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Barr had a rocky start to his afternoon with two bogeys on his first four holes but he made his way under par by picking up shots at 10, 12 and 13.

Another birdie on the 110m par-three first hole, his 16th hole of the day, proved to be decisive.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I didn’t think what I shot would win,” Barr said.

“I was told after I’d holed that last putt that it was for the win. I was quite surprised 2-under won.

“I got off to a poor start but it’s a shorter course and I just had to navigate it. I was lucky to get over the line I guess.

“This is a great event. There’s a lot of tradition on this course with pro-ams.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

67: Scott Barr (WA)

68: Marcus Cain (Qld); Murray Lott (Qld); Brad Kennedy (Qld); Carl Smedley (Vic); Adam Le Vesconte (Qld)

69: Andre Stolz (Qld); Wayne Perske (Qld); Christopher Taylor (Qld); Brad Burns (Qld); Stuart Beament (WA)

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Series has the week in South-East Queensland with events at Meadowbrook (Tuesday), Wantima (Thursday) and Bribie Island (Friday).