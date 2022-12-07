Backwell storms home to win Noosa Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A stern word with himself and a hot putter proved to be Richard Backwell’s recipe for success at the Atlas Golf Services Noosa Legends Pro-Am.

Noosa Golf Course was reduced to a par 70 for the latest visit by the SParms PGA Legends Tour, tough pin positions giving the field of 61 plenty of food for thought.

After one hole of his round Backwell was thinking anything but possibly winning by day’s end.

A two-time winner already this season, Backwell began with a double bogey at the par-4 ninth but quickly snapped out of it to get his round back on track.

An eagle at the par 5 16th was an important step in the right direction before he reeled off three birdies in his final four holes to post four-under 66 and record a two-stroke win.

Coming off a terrific top-10 finish at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Jason Norris was one of four players to share second with rounds of two-under 68, Canadian Ken Tarling and Queenslanders Matthew King and David Fearns also finishing two shots back of Backwell.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves to Twin Waters Golf Club for the two-day Cricks Sunshine Coast Masters, one of the most popular events on the calendar.

Joining the likes of Order of Merit front-runner Andre Stolz, Peter Senior and Brad Burns are legends of Australian golf Ian Baker-Finch, Peter Fowler and Terry Price.

