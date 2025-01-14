Australian Golf Power Rankings: January 14 - PGA of Australia

The cream rose to the top as the 2024-2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia resumed at Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee.

A two-stroke leader going into the final round, Kirsten Rudgeley fought hard to stay in the hunt until the very end, her tee shot at the par-4 15th one of the shots of the tournament.

She would ultimately fall one shot short of the playoff won by Jordan Doull and in a tie for third with Queenslander Anthony Quayle.

It was a continuation of superb form at the back-end of 2024 for Quayle who now has Order of Merit rewards very much in sight.

The action ramps up this week with the WPGA’s Drummond Golf Melbourne International starting Wednesday and tournaments on the DP World Tour, PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Champions.

10. Kelsey Bennett

Makes her first start for 2025 at the Drummond Golf Melbourne International starting Wednesday at Latrobe Golf Club. After a breakthrough win on the LET Access Series, ended 2024 with a tie for seventh at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Australian Open and then came up clutch down the stretch to secure her 2025 Ladies European Tour card at Qualifying School.

9. Minjee Lee

Turned tournament host this past week for the Webex Players Series Perth at Royal Fremantle. Seventh at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Lee looks like starting her season at the Founders Cup in Florida in early February.

8. Cam Davis

Missed the cut at Sony Open after opening his 2025 PGA TOUR season with a tie for 13th at The Sentry in Hawaii. High on confidence after second PGA TOUR win last year and tie for sixth at the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

7. Kirsten Rudgeley

Set up a big 2025 season with an excellent showing first up at Webex Players Series Perth. Twelfth on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit in 2024, Rudgeley led by two going into the final round and only missed the playoff won by Jordan Doull by one stroke.

6. Jordan Doull

Moved to second on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Rookie of the Year standings with a breakthrough victory at Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee. Runner-up to Jack Buchanan in a playoff at the WA PGA, Doull exacted some revenge of his own with a playoff win over Haydn Barron at the second extra hole.

5. Anthony Quayle

A tie for third at Webex Players Series Perth was Quayle’s third consecutive top-five finish and fourth in his past five starts since returning to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Although he stayed eighth on the Order of Merit, narrowed the gap to those ahead of him to bring the top five within reach.

4. Elvis Smylie

After a breakthrough victory at the WA Open, Smylie claimed the co-sanctioned BMW Australian PGA Championship to earn status on the DP World Tour. He puts that new-found status to good use this week at the first Rolex Series event of the year, the $US9 million Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

3. Cameron Smith

The Ripper GC skipper has another month before the start of the LIV Golf season in Saudi Arabia. Given a strong showing in four events on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Smith starts 2025 chasing his first individual win since July 2023.

2. Adam Scott

A tie for 15th at The Sentry was a solid way for Scott to start his 25th season on tour, the 44-year-old returning to the DP World Tour this week for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

1. Hannah Green

Will start her 2025 campaign at the Hilton Grand Tournament of Champions in Florida in the last week in January after a three-win season on the LPGA Tour in 2024 where she rose as high as No.5 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.