Australian Golf congratulates new Federal Minister for Sport - PGA of Australia

Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia congratulate the Australian Government’s new Federal Minister for Sport Anika Wells, following her appointment to the role by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier this week.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said he looked forward to working with Minister Wells in a transformational time for Australian Golf.

“I’d like to congratulate our new Sports Minister Anika Wells who we look forward to working with, ensuring golf is on the Australian Government agenda in a time where the game is booming. As we’ve outlined in the Australian Golf Strategy, we want more Australians playing more golf. More than 1.2 million people played on-course golf last year, a 31% participation increase over the past two years. Golf is thriving as the second largest sport employer in Australia, and we want that to continue.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman extended the welcome of the new cabinet by thanking Senator Don Farrell for his work as the Shadow Minister for Sport & Tourism and congratulated him on his appointment to Cabinet in the Trade and Tourism portfolios.

“Tourism is integral to golf with some of the best golf courses in the world here in Australia, stimulating a significant amount of interstate and international travel,” Kirkman said.

“The attraction of Australian and International golfers to play in the upcoming Australian Summer of Golf for both our men and women contributes significantly to the Australian economy, with the first two events of the men’s season in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the Australian Open set to be on the world stage as co-sanctioned DP World Tour events.”

“On behalf of Australian Golf, I’d like to welcome Prime Minister Albanese’s first Ministry and look forward to contributing to a range of portfolio areas over time.”