Aussies on Tour: Zunic advances at Asian Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

New South Welshman Jordan Zunic has become the 17th Australian to qualify for this week’s Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School after advancing at First Stage in Thailand.

Zunic and New Zealand’s Nick Voke were the only Australasian players to move on from the two sites that hosted First Stage last week and will now play the five-round Final Stage in Thailand starting Tuesday.

Zunic shot 66 in the final round at Phoenix Gold Golf Bangkok to finish in a tie for 15th to qualify for Final Stage on the number.

A total of 19 players advanced from Grand Prix Golf Club, Voke comfortably inside the number all week, shooting rounds of 67-67-66-68 to finish tied for sixth.

After a brilliant start, Cam Davis finished in a tie for 30th at the PGA TOUR’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

His career-best round of 8-under 62 gave him the lead after Round 1 but couldn’t sustain it, closing with a 1-under 69.

The first event of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season is underway in the Bahamas with mixed results for the Aussies in the field.

Rhein Gibson is one stroke off the lead after a 7-under 65 in Round 1 but John Lyras had an unfortunate start to his Korn Ferry Tour career, disqualified after a rules infraction on his first hole.

Believing his approach shot to the 10th green had found a penalty area, Lyras dropped a second ball. Before he could play that ball, his playing partners found his original ball in play.

He then picked up his second ball and proceeded to play the original when his second was now the ball in play.

“Amazing what happens when you’re super excited and anxious all together,” Lyras said in an Instagram post.

“You make stupid and quick decisions that can cost you so much, everything you worked for.”

Asian Tour
Qualifying School (Final Stage)
Round 1 draw
Springfield Royal Country Club, Thailand
11:20am*         Harrison Crowe, Liu Yanwei, Jesper Kennegard
11:40am          Nathan Barbieri, Jose Toledo, Rikard Karlberg
3:20pm            Julius Kreutzer, Shae Wools-Cobb, Mahbubul Islam
3:40pm            Jin Cheng, Lachlan Barker, Xuewen Luo
3:50pm*          Rakhyun Cho, Natipong Srithong, James Mee
4pm*               Sam Brazel, Harshjeet Singh Sethie, Yuta Sugiura
4:10pm            Hanmil Jung, Filip Lundell, Max Charles

Lake View Resort and Golf Club, Thailand
11am               Toyokazu Fujishima, Gaurav Singh, Andre Lautee
11am*             Wooyoung Cho, Nick Voke (NZ), Tomoharu Otsuki
11:10am          Cao Senshou, Joshua Wirawan, Jake Hughes
11:10am*         Ye Wocheng, Evan Peterson, William Bruyeres
11:20am          Jeff Guan, Sungyeol Kwon, Lin Chuan-tai (a)
11:40am*         Yubin Jang, Douglas Klein, Stefano Mazzoli
12pm               Jakkanat Inmee, Denzel Ieremia (NZ), Minhyeok Yang
3:10pm            Akshay Sharma, Jordan Zunic, Sam Broadhurst
3:10pm*          Christofer Rahm, Liu Enhua, Peter Wilson
3:30pm*          Lawry Flynn, K.P. Lin, Faisal Salhab
3:40pm*          Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, Maverick Antcliff, Mikiya Akutsu
3:50pm            Justin Warren, Bai Zhengkai, Moojin Cho

Results

Qualifying School Section E
Grand Prix Golf Club (Composite Cse), Kanchanaburi, Thailand
1          Sungjin Noh                 68-64-70-64—266
T6        Nick Voke (NZ)             67-67-68-66—268
T20      Will Florimo                 72-70-67-64—273
T20      Kevin Chun (NZ)           68-67-70-68—273
T42      Jake McLeod                69-72-66-70—277
T62      Sam Howse (a)             71-69-73—213
T69      Brian Lee (NZ)              72-67-76—215
T80      Stefan Tuionetoa          70-75-73—218
T83      Daniel Park                   77-72-70—219
94        Scott Adams (NZ)         75-74-77—226
97        Darshan Shivalkar (a)    80-81-73—234
WD      Grant Lewis (a) 76-73—149

Qualifying School Section F
Phoenix Gold Golf Bangkok (South & West Cse), Bangkok, Thailand
1          Kento Yamawaki           69-66-69-62—266
T15      Jordan Zunic                66-72-71-66—275
T26      Josh Younger               70-68-72-67—277
T36      Doeun An                    67-73-72-70—282
WD      Zach Maxwell               76-71-69—216

PGA TOUR
Sony Open
Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
1                  Grayson Murray       69-63-64-67—263 $US1.494 million
T30              Cam Davis       62-70-70-69—271 $44,750.83

DP World Tour
Dubai Invitational
Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, UAE
1          Tommy Fleetwood       66-69-63-67—265       €387,213.68
T14      Ryan Fox (NZ)               70-70-68-68—276       €33,254.82
T36      Daniel Hillier (NZ)         72-69-73-70—284       €16,399.64

Korn Ferry Tour
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, Great Exuma, Bahamas
Round 1 scores
T3        Rhein Gibson               65
T31      Charlie Hillier (NZ)        70
T52      Brett Drewitt                71
T124    Curtis Luck                   77
129      Dimi Papadatos           80
DQ       John Lyras


