Aussies on Tour: Zunic advances at Asian Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

New South Welshman Jordan Zunic has become the 17th Australian to qualify for this week’s Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School after advancing at First Stage in Thailand.

Zunic and New Zealand’s Nick Voke were the only Australasian players to move on from the two sites that hosted First Stage last week and will now play the five-round Final Stage in Thailand starting Tuesday.

Zunic shot 66 in the final round at Phoenix Gold Golf Bangkok to finish in a tie for 15th to qualify for Final Stage on the number.

A total of 19 players advanced from Grand Prix Golf Club, Voke comfortably inside the number all week, shooting rounds of 67-67-66-68 to finish tied for sixth.

After a brilliant start, Cam Davis finished in a tie for 30th at the PGA TOUR’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

His career-best round of 8-under 62 gave him the lead after Round 1 but couldn’t sustain it, closing with a 1-under 69.

The first event of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season is underway in the Bahamas with mixed results for the Aussies in the field.

Rhein Gibson is one stroke off the lead after a 7-under 65 in Round 1 but John Lyras had an unfortunate start to his Korn Ferry Tour career, disqualified after a rules infraction on his first hole.

Believing his approach shot to the 10th green had found a penalty area, Lyras dropped a second ball. Before he could play that ball, his playing partners found his original ball in play.

He then picked up his second ball and proceeded to play the original when his second was now the ball in play.

“Amazing what happens when you’re super excited and anxious all together,” Lyras said in an Instagram post.

“You make stupid and quick decisions that can cost you so much, everything you worked for.”

Asian Tour

Qualifying School (Final Stage)

Round 1 draw

Springfield Royal Country Club, Thailand

11:20am* Harrison Crowe, Liu Yanwei, Jesper Kennegard

11:40am Nathan Barbieri, Jose Toledo, Rikard Karlberg

3:20pm Julius Kreutzer, Shae Wools-Cobb, Mahbubul Islam

3:40pm Jin Cheng, Lachlan Barker, Xuewen Luo

3:50pm* Rakhyun Cho, Natipong Srithong, James Mee

4pm* Sam Brazel, Harshjeet Singh Sethie, Yuta Sugiura

4:10pm Hanmil Jung, Filip Lundell, Max Charles

Lake View Resort and Golf Club, Thailand

11am Toyokazu Fujishima, Gaurav Singh, Andre Lautee

11am* Wooyoung Cho, Nick Voke (NZ), Tomoharu Otsuki

11:10am Cao Senshou, Joshua Wirawan, Jake Hughes

11:10am* Ye Wocheng, Evan Peterson, William Bruyeres

11:20am Jeff Guan, Sungyeol Kwon, Lin Chuan-tai (a)

11:40am* Yubin Jang, Douglas Klein, Stefano Mazzoli

12pm Jakkanat Inmee, Denzel Ieremia (NZ), Minhyeok Yang

3:10pm Akshay Sharma, Jordan Zunic, Sam Broadhurst

3:10pm* Christofer Rahm, Liu Enhua, Peter Wilson

3:30pm* Lawry Flynn, K.P. Lin, Faisal Salhab

3:40pm* Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, Maverick Antcliff, Mikiya Akutsu

3:50pm Justin Warren, Bai Zhengkai, Moojin Cho

Results

Qualifying School Section E

Grand Prix Golf Club (Composite Cse), Kanchanaburi, Thailand

1 Sungjin Noh 68-64-70-64—266

T6 Nick Voke (NZ) 67-67-68-66—268

T20 Will Florimo 72-70-67-64—273

T20 Kevin Chun (NZ) 68-67-70-68—273

T42 Jake McLeod 69-72-66-70—277

T62 Sam Howse (a) 71-69-73—213

T69 Brian Lee (NZ) 72-67-76—215

T80 Stefan Tuionetoa 70-75-73—218

T83 Daniel Park 77-72-70—219

94 Scott Adams (NZ) 75-74-77—226

97 Darshan Shivalkar (a) 80-81-73—234

WD Grant Lewis (a) 76-73—149

Qualifying School Section F

Phoenix Gold Golf Bangkok (South & West Cse), Bangkok, Thailand

1 Kento Yamawaki 69-66-69-62—266

T15 Jordan Zunic 66-72-71-66—275

T26 Josh Younger 70-68-72-67—277

T36 Doeun An 67-73-72-70—282

WD Zach Maxwell 76-71-69—216

PGA TOUR

Sony Open

Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

1 Grayson Murray 69-63-64-67—263 $US1.494 million

T30 Cam Davis 62-70-70-69—271 $44,750.83

DP World Tour

Dubai Invitational

Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, UAE

1 Tommy Fleetwood 66-69-63-67—265 €387,213.68

T14 Ryan Fox (NZ) 70-70-68-68—276 €33,254.82

T36 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 72-69-73-70—284 €16,399.64

Korn Ferry Tour

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, Great Exuma, Bahamas

Round 1 scores

T3 Rhein Gibson 65

T31 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 70

T52 Brett Drewitt 71

T124 Curtis Luck 77

129 Dimi Papadatos 80

DQ John Lyras