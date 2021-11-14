Aussies on Tour: Top 50 beckons after Lee’s top-five in Dubai - PGA of Australia

West Australian Min Woo Lee is on the verge of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings after recording his second top-five finish in his past three starts at the AVIV Dubai Championship in Dubai.

Trying to add to his Scottish Open victory in July, Lee began the final round at the Greg Norman designed Fire Course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates three strokes adrift of Dane Jaochim B Hansen.

The 23-year-old began by making birdie at the opening hole for the fourth straight day and added two more by the turn to play the front nine in three-under 33.

He was the beneficiary of a tight call in search of a lost ball at the par-4 10th and after adding his fourth birdie of the day at the par-4 12th kept the top of the leaderboard in his sights.

Back-to-back bogeys at 14 and 15 would ultimately cruel his hopes as he closed with birdies at 16 and 18 for a final round of 4-under 68 and a share of fourth, three shy of Hansen’s winning total of 23-under.

Unsure he would even play the event after a gruelling season, Lee’s top-five result is projected to move him up to a career-high of 51st in the world rankings and fifth in the Race to Dubai standings with just one event left to play.

No Australian has finished inside the top-five on the European Tour Order of Merit since Robert Allenby back in 1996 and by qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship for the first time Lee is likely to get another world ranking boost next week and move inside the top 50.

Fellow West Australian Jason Scrivener will enter the season finale 15th in the Race to Dubai standings after he closed with a 68 to finish tied for 31st while Scott Hend’s missed cut saw him fall outside the top 121 who maintain DP World Tour membership.

Sydney’s Stephanie Kyriacou remains fourth on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit with one event left to play, finishing tied for 10th at the Aramco Team Series-Jeddah event with a final round of even par 72.

After taking a share of the lead on day one Marc Leishman closed with a 72 to finish tied for 19th at the PGA Tour’s Houston Open, one shot behind good mate Cameron Smith (69) who moved up into a share of 15th on the final day.

Dylan Perry recorded his third top-15 finish of the Japan Golf Tour at the VISA Taiheiyo Masters while Su Oh was the big winner at the LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship, winning a Lamborghini for two years with an ace at the par-3 12th, the seventh of her career.

Kiwi Steven Alker closed out an extraordinary maiden season on the Champions Tour, second behind Phil Mickelson at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Including his victory at the TimberTech Championship it marks Alker’s ninth consecutive top-10 finish and takes his season earnings to $US1,146,207 from just 10 events.

PGA Tour

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

Winner Jason Kokrak 68-71-66-65—270 $US1.35m

T15 Cameron Smith 71-69-68-69—277 $125,625

T19 Marc Leishman 65-70-71-72—278 $85,660

T54 Adam Scott 68-73-71-73—285 $17,400

T54 Jason Day 67-74-74-70—285 $17,400

MC Cam Davis 70-73—143

European Tour

AVIV Dubai Championship

Jumeirah Golf Estates (Fire Course), Dubai, UAE

Winner Joachim B Hansen 63-67-67-68—265 €203,701

T4 Min Woo Lee 67-67-66-68—268 €47,956

T31 Jason Scrivener 67-70-69-68—274 €9,411

MC Scott Hend 68-72—140

Japan Golf Tour

Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters

Taiheiyo Club (Gotemba Cse), Shizuoka

Winner Hideto Tanihara 71-66-67-70—274 ¥30m

T15 Dylan Perry 67-71-75-69—282 ¥2.58m

T43 David Bransdon 70-77-71-70—288 ¥645,000

T45 Anthony Quayle 72-71-71-75—289 ¥585,000

T57 Todd Sinnott 71-73-76-73—293 ¥355,200

LPGA Tour

Pelican Women’s Championship

Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida

Winner Nelly Korda 65-66-63-69—263 $US262,500

Won on first hole of playoff

T2 Lydia Ko 67-66-64-66—263 $123,183

T40 Katherine Kirk 70-67-68-70—275 $8,178

T52 Su Oh 68-64-73-72—277 $5,486

MC Sarah Kemp 71-74—145

MC Sarah Jane Smith 73-74—147

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia

Winner Pia Babnik 70-65-65—200 €26,164

T10 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-65-72—206 €3,837

MC Whitney Hillier 75-69-73—217

Champions Tour

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona

Winner Phil Mickelson 65-67-68-65—265 $US440,000

2 Steven Alker 66-65-68-67—266 $250,000

T27 Rod Pampling 69-73-66-68—276 $18,958