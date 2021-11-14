Aussies on Tour: Top 50 beckons after Lee’s top-five in Dubai - PGA of Australia

West Australian Min Woo Lee is on the verge of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings after recording his second top-five finish in his past three starts at the AVIV Dubai Championship in Dubai.
Trying to add to his Scottish Open victory in July, Lee began the final round at the Greg Norman designed Fire Course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates three strokes adrift of Dane Jaochim B Hansen.
The 23-year-old began by making birdie at the opening hole for the fourth straight day and added two more by the turn to play the front nine in three-under 33.
He was the beneficiary of a tight call in search of a lost ball at the par-4 10th and after adding his fourth birdie of the day at the par-4 12th kept the top of the leaderboard in his sights.
Back-to-back bogeys at 14 and 15 would ultimately cruel his hopes as he closed with birdies at 16 and 18 for a final round of 4-under 68 and a share of fourth, three shy of Hansen’s winning total of 23-under.
Unsure he would even play the event after a gruelling season, Lee’s top-five result is projected to move him up to a career-high of 51st in the world rankings and fifth in the Race to Dubai standings with just one event left to play.
No Australian has finished inside the top-five on the European Tour Order of Merit since Robert Allenby back in 1996 and by qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship for the first time Lee is likely to get another world ranking boost next week and move inside the top 50.
Fellow West Australian Jason Scrivener will enter the season finale 15th in the Race to Dubai standings after he closed with a 68 to finish tied for 31st while Scott Hend’s missed cut saw him fall outside the top 121 who maintain DP World Tour membership.
Sydney’s Stephanie Kyriacou remains fourth on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit with one event left to play, finishing tied for 10th at the Aramco Team Series-Jeddah event with a final round of even par 72.
After taking a share of the lead on day one Marc Leishman closed with a 72 to finish tied for 19th at the PGA Tour’s Houston Open, one shot behind good mate Cameron Smith (69) who moved up into a share of 15th on the final day.
Dylan Perry recorded his third top-15 finish of the Japan Golf Tour at the VISA Taiheiyo Masters while Su Oh was the big winner at the LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship, winning a Lamborghini for two years with an ace at the par-3 12th, the seventh of her career.
Kiwi Steven Alker closed out an extraordinary maiden season on the Champions Tour, second behind Phil Mickelson at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Including his victory at the TimberTech Championship it marks Alker’s ninth consecutive top-10 finish and takes his season earnings to $US1,146,207 from just 10 events.
PGA Tour
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
Winner Jason Kokrak 68-71-66-65—270 $US1.35m
T15 Cameron Smith 71-69-68-69—277 $125,625
T19 Marc Leishman 65-70-71-72—278 $85,660
T54 Adam Scott 68-73-71-73—285 $17,400
T54 Jason Day 67-74-74-70—285 $17,400
MC Cam Davis 70-73—143
European Tour
AVIV Dubai Championship
Jumeirah Golf Estates (Fire Course), Dubai, UAE
Winner Joachim B Hansen 63-67-67-68—265 €203,701
T4 Min Woo Lee 67-67-66-68—268 €47,956
T31 Jason Scrivener 67-70-69-68—274 €9,411
MC Scott Hend 68-72—140
Japan Golf Tour
Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters
Taiheiyo Club (Gotemba Cse), Shizuoka
Winner Hideto Tanihara 71-66-67-70—274 ¥30m
T15 Dylan Perry 67-71-75-69—282 ¥2.58m
T43 David Bransdon 70-77-71-70—288 ¥645,000
T45 Anthony Quayle 72-71-71-75—289 ¥585,000
T57 Todd Sinnott 71-73-76-73—293 ¥355,200
LPGA Tour
Pelican Women’s Championship
Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida
Winner Nelly Korda 65-66-63-69—263 $US262,500
Won on first hole of playoff
T2 Lydia Ko 67-66-64-66—263 $123,183
T40 Katherine Kirk 70-67-68-70—275 $8,178
T52 Su Oh 68-64-73-72—277 $5,486
MC Sarah Kemp 71-74—145
MC Sarah Jane Smith 73-74—147
Ladies European Tour
Aramco Team Series Jeddah
Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia
Winner Pia Babnik 70-65-65—200 €26,164
T10 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-65-72—206 €3,837
MC Whitney Hillier 75-69-73—217
Champions Tour
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona
Winner Phil Mickelson 65-67-68-65—265 $US440,000
2 Steven Alker 66-65-68-67—266 $250,000
T27 Rod Pampling 69-73-66-68—276 $18,958