Green’s million-dollar reward as Oh wins a Lambo - PGA of Australia

Hannah Green is $US1 million dollars richer and Su Oh has a Lamborghini for the next two years following on extraordinary final round of the LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida.

The Pelican Women’s Championship served as the final event of the year-long Aon Risk Reward Challenge, Matthew Wolff winning the equivalent on the PGA Tour.

Despite not even playing in the event, Green was all but certain of clinching the million-dollar prize.

Her nearest rival Charley Hull was in Saudi Arabia playing the Aramco Team Series and when Lexi Thompson was unable to play the par-5 14th in five-under across two rounds the biggest pay day of Green’s career was confirmed. (She won $577,500 for her KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2019).

We have our final answer: Hannah Green has locked up the Aon Risk Reward Challenge and the $1 million first prize. Lexi Thompson had to make a 2 and a 3 on the Par 5 14th this week and couldn't. Congrats to Hannah who joins Matthew Wolff on the PGA Tour as 2021 Aon champions. pic.twitter.com/HNk2AmXmR7 — Grant Boone (@grantboone) November 13, 2021

What she does with her bounty is yet to be revealed but she won’t need to buy a new car after close friend and fellow Aussie Su Oh won the two-year lease of a Lamborghini for an ace at the par-3 12th on Sunday.

The third player to make an ace on that hole for the week and the first player to tee off on the 12th in the final round, Oh hit a “smooth 7-iron” hoping to finish 10 feet from the hole, only to see it draw in, bounce, hop and track straight for the flag.

🚨 ACE ALERT 🚨@suohgolf aces the par-3 157 yard 12th hole with her 7-iron at the @pelicanlpga!



With the hole-in-one, she is the third player this week to win a two-year lease on a @Lamborghini! 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/tEcwHgm6La — LPGA (@LPGA) November 14, 2021

Admitting that it may not be the most practical car for a golfer, that she doesn’t own a car or even know how to drive a manual, Oh revealed that she and Green will now have a decision to make when they travel together.

“We’re sharing a car and Hannah an Audi Q5,” Oh said.

“It’s our souped-up rental car. Now I’ve got one on top of her. Can’t beat a Lambo, so…

“My first stick shift. Wish me luck. Hope they have got good insurance.”

When she is home in Melbourne, Oh claims her parents’ Volkswagen CC as her own and will have another gift for them after her seventh career hole-in-one.

“We get Acer tablets through the LPGA,” Oh added of the gifts that just keep on coming.

“I actually got mine this week for the one I made in San Francisco, which was a while ago.

“But I guess I win another one. Couple more tablets. My parents love it. I’ll take them.”

As for the shot itself, Oh conceded that the flag was the furthest thing from her mind as she stood on the tee 147 yards from the hole.

“It was kind of an awkward number actually. You can never really tell where the wind is on that hole. I was like, must be a little bit downwind,” said Oh, who unfortunately made a triple bogey on her final hole to finish tied for 52nd.

“Haven’t really been hitting great shots on that hole, but just sort of kind of suited my shape, like a high draw on it.

“If it was like a wedge, let’s try and hole it, but it was such a tucked pin you’re just kind of trying to get it on the right shelf.

“I was like, Let’s just hit like a shot that’s like maybe 10 feet right of the pin so you have like an easier putt.

“Then when I hit it I was like, oh, my God. Go in the hole.”