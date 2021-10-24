 Aussies on Tour: Three advance to Q-School finals - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Karis Davidson will join the growing band of Aussies playing their trade in the US in 2022 after advancing to the LPGA Tour’s Q-Series at Stage II of Qualifying School in Florida.

Two days after Jason Scrivener and Justin Warren guaranteed themselves status in the US by moving through to the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school, Davidson (pictured) was the lone Australian to finish in the top 45 at Second Stage of the LPGA Tour Qualifying School in Florida.

A regular on the Japan LPGA since 2018, Davidson has based herself in the US in recent weeks and came close to qualifying for an LPGA Tour event.

That experience seemed to come to the fore at Plantation Golf and Country Club as Davidson kept the nerves in check to close with successive rounds of 72 and a tie for 25th, three shots inside the cut-off line.

Davidson will now tee it up in the LPGA Tour Q-Series starting November 29, a two-week cumulative tournament that will award the top-45 finishers status on the LPGA Tour in 2022.

Gabriela Ruffels and Hira Naveed failed to advance in the cruellest of fashions, falling one shot short and left to rue a triple bogey and double bogey respectively in the fourth and final round.

The consolation for Ruffels, Naveed, Julienne Soo, Grace Kim, Kirsty Hodgkins, Soo Jin Lee, Stephanie Na, Emily Mahar and Kiwi Amelia Garvey is that by playing all four rounds at Second Stage they have secured status on the secondary Symetra Tour for 2022.

But it was heartbreak for rookie professional Stephanie Bunque who was disqualified in round one after self-reporting multiple rule violations concerning slope capabilities on distance-measuring devices.

A double bogey on the opening hole of her final round cruelled Minjee Lee’s hopes of a late Sunday charge at the BMW Ladies Championship, closing with a 1-under par round of 71 to finish tied for 12th.

Matt Jones recorded his first top-20 finish since his Honda Classic victory in March with a tie for 18th at the ZOZO Championship in Japan, Scott Hend also notching a top-20 result at the European Tour’s Mallorca Open in Spain.

While the Aussies may not have been overly prominent on leaderboards across the globe it was a superb week for the Kiwis.

Daniel Hillier (inset) took a step towards securing his future on the European Tour with a breakthrough win at the Challenge Tour’s Challenge Costa Brava, Lydia Ko was tied for third at the BMW Ladies Championship and Steven Alker registered his sixth top-10 finish in seven starts on the Champions Tour with a tie for fourth at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Results

LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying Stage II
Plantation Golf and Country Club, Venice, Florida
Winner Pauline Roussin-Bouchard          67-70-67-65—269
T25        Karis Davidson  71-68-72-72—283
T48        Gabriela Ruffels 72-70-71-73—286
T48        Hira Naveed       75-70-69-72—286
T55        Julienne Soo      71-72-75-69—287
T55        Grace Kim           69-73-76-69—287
T62        Amelia Garvey   70-71-73-74—288
T96        Kirsty Hodgkins (a)          76-73-71-72—292
T135      Soo Jin Lee         78-75-71-73—297
T135      Stephanie Na     75-76-72-74—297
T156      Emily Mahar (a) 74-76-74-77—301
DQ         Stephanie Bunque

PGA Tour
ZOZO Championship
Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Chiba, Japan
Winner Hideki Matsuyama         64-68-68-65—265           $US1.791m
T18        Matt Jones         67-69-73-69—278           $118,718

LPGA Tour
BMW Ladies Championship
LPGA International Busan, Republic of Korea
Winner Jin Young Ko      71-64-67-64—266           $US300,000
Won in sudden-death playoff
T3          Lydia Ko              73-67-67-64—271           $US95,144
T12        Minjee Lee         67-69-68-71—275           $33,510
29          Hannah Green   68-72-67-73—280           $16,113
T61        Su Oh    71-69-73-75—288           $4,448
T79        Sarah Kemp       76-72-72-71—291           $3,503

European Tour
Mallorca Golf Open
Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain
Winner Jeff Winther       62-71-62-70—265           €150,940
T20        Scott Hend         71-68-66-69—274           €10,849
T40        Josh Geary         67-71-71-68—277           €6,203
MC        Maverick Antcliff             72-72—144
MC        Ryan Fox             70-75—145

Korean PGA Tour
Hana Bank Invitational
Bears Best Cheongna GC, Korea
Winner Taehoon Lee      66-67-64-70—267           KRW201,661,692
T34        Junseok Lee       73-69-72-72—286           KRW5,762,482
T42        Wonjoon Lee     70-71-79-67—287           KRW5,041,542

Challenge Tour
Challenge Costa Brava
Empordà Golf, Girona, Spain
Winner Daniel Hillier      71-67-62-65—265           €32,000
T37        Blake Windred  71-71-64-74—280           €1,320
MC        Dimitrios Papadatos       75-73—148

LET Access Series
Santander Golf Tour Barcelona
Real Club De Golf El Prat, Spain
Winner Charlotte Liautier (a)      71-71-74—216  ——
T34        Kristalle Blum    76-79-75—230  €458

Champions Tour
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia
Winner Bernhard Langer             66-67-69—202  $US305,000
Won in sudden-death playoff
T4          Steven Alker      63-70-72—205  $91,500
T31        Stephen Leaney 73-69-70—212  $13,800
T42        Rod Pampling    72-69-74—215  $8,600
T42        David McKenzie 71-72-72—215  $8,600


