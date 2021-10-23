Scrivener one step closer to PGA Tour switch - PGA of Australia

West Australian Jason Scrivener has taken a significant step towards securing a future on the PGA Tour after qualifying for the Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School in Florida.

Starting the final round in seventh position and seeking one of the 20 spots on offer, Scrivener closed with a round of 4-under 67 at the Plantation Preserve Golf Club to fall one spot to eighth but four strokes inside the number required.

Currently enjoying his best year on the European Tour, Scrivener is 15th in the Race to Dubai standings but will now have the option to split his schedule between Europe and the United States.

By qualifying for the Final Stage of Q School Scrivener has guaranteed himself status on the primary pathway to the PGA Tour, the strength of that status dependent on how he performs in Savannah, Georgia from November 4-7.

The European Tour season will conclude with the DP World Tour Championship from November 18-21 after which Scrivener will return home to his family to consider where he will predominantly play in 2022.

The decision is much simpler for Sydney’s Justin Warren who played his way onto the Korn Ferry Tour next year by finishing tied for eighth at the qualifying site in California, West Australian Danny List and Kiwi pair Denzel Ieremia and Nick Voke failing to progress.

There was disappointment also for New South Welshman Travis Smyth who was tied for 35th in California while Steve Allan missed out by two strokes at the qualifying in Albuquerque, closing with a second straight round of 3-under 68 to finish tied for 29th.

James Nitties and Mathew Goggin were the other Aussies who were unable to advance.

Although Scrivener may spend less time on the European Tour next year Kiwi Daniel Hillier is within reach of graduating to the main tour after his breakthrough Challenge Tour title in Spain overnight.

"I’ve been over here since April away from family and spent the first three months on my own and then my girlfriend came over and she’s been a massive help and has made everything a lot easier."@_danielhillier reflects on a memorable day in Spain.#ChallengeCostaBrava pic.twitter.com/qBzNP1DY91 — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) October 22, 2021

Hillier, who was top five at the Gippsland Super 6 at Yallourn Golf Club in January, used a 62 in the third round to roar into contention before posting a round of 6-under 65 to finish on top at 19-under par, one clear of Marcus Helligkilde.