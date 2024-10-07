Aussies on Tour: Rising stars secure major US Tour cards - PGA of Australia

Two of the rising stars of Australian golf will take their talents to the game’s biggest stages in 2025 after an enthralling end to the Korn Ferry Tour and Epson Tour seasons in the US.
Entering the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in 18th position with 30 PGA TOUR cards on offer, Vilips responded to a nervy 75 in Round 1 with rounds of 70-71-70 to finish tied 20th and end the year 19th on the points list.
It continues a remarkable rise for the former child prodigy who grew up in Melbourne before moving to Perth and who only graduated from Stanford College in June.
He collected an exemption on the PGA TOUR Americas at the completion of his college career through the PGA TOUR University Ranking yet made just two appearances before taking a step up to the Korn Ferry Tour.
Affectionately known as ‘Koala Karl’, Vilips posted top 15 finishes in each of his first four Korn Ferry Tour starts, culminating in a victory at the Utah Championship.
Porter’s grip on one of 15 LPGA Tour cards was far less tenuous entering the Epson Tour season finale.
Starting the week 11th in the Race For The Card standings, Porter had to dig deep to hold hopefuls at bay.
A 5-under-par round of 66 in Round 3 elevated Porter from 42nd to 22nd on the Tour Championship leaderboard, a 2-under 69 in the final round enough to end the week 17th and claim the 10th of the LPGA Tour cards on offer.
By moving inside the top 10, Porter receives the Category 9 exemption category while those who finish 11-15 earn the Category 15 exemption category.
“I am actually really struggling to believe it,” said Porter.
“Even when I finished on 18, I had no idea… In my brain, I was like, Oh, there’s no way I’m making top 10. Obviously, I’m so excited for top 15, but I was like, there’s no chance.
“As things progressed, we moved up into 10 and I’m stoked. I can’t believe it. Hopefully it sinks in soon.
“I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little girl, so for it to be real so soon, I’m stoked.”
A member of the Golf Australia Rookie Squad, the highlight of Porter’s second season on the Epson Tour was her breakthrough victory at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in June.
The 22-year-old from the Sunshine Coast turned professional in 2021 and in 2022 won the Melbourne International on the WPGA Tour of Australasia.
Elsewhere this week, 50-year-old Brad Kennedy was tied for third at the CAN Championship in June, Greg Chalmers was outright third at the Constellation Furyk and Friends on the PGA TOUR Champions and Maverick Antcliff’s tie for seventh was the best of the Aussies at the typhoon-affected Mercuries Taiwan Masters.
Results
PGA TOUR
Sanderson Farms Championship
The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
1 Kevin Yu 66-66-66-67—265
T11 Ryan Fox (NZ) 67-66-68-69—270
MC Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 74-73—147
MC Aaron Baddeley 73-77—150
DP World Tour
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Old Course St Andrews, St Andrews, Scotland
1 Tyrrell Hatton 65-68-61-70—264 €739,482.05
T12 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 70-70-67-65—272 €64,502.72
T19 David Micheluzzi 64-70-70-69—273 €50,023.79
T25 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 63-69-70-72—274 €39,366.54
T43 Sam Jones (NZ) 67-71-67-71—276 €20,444.50
T54 Cameron John 62-68-74-73—277 €13,919.66
MC Daniel Gale 68-74-66—208
MC Kade McBride 69-69-71—209
MC Brett Coletta 69-68-73—210
MC Jordan Zunic 70-69-71—210
MC Matt Jones 72-70-71—213
MC Lachlan Barker 76-68-71—215
MC Matthew Griffin 76-73-69—218
MC Jak Carter 75-78-66—219
Asian Tour
Mercuries Taiwan Masters
Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei
1 Jbe Kruger 68-71-69—208 $US200,000
T7 Maverick Antcliff 73-71-68—212 $25,000
T13 Andrew Dodt 71-69-74—214 $13,000
T26 Todd Sinnott 74-71-72—217 $8,800
T31 Scott Hend 71-73-74—218 $7,716.67
T37 Jed Morgan 69-73-77—219 $6,880
T42 Brendan Jones 69-75-76—220 $6,450
47 Kevin Yuan 71-74-78—223 $5,900
MC Deyen Lawson 72-76—148
MC Aaron Wilkin 72-76—148
MC Zach Murray 74-74—148
MC Jack Thompson 75-76—151
MC Sam Brazel 74-77—151
MC Justin Warren 73-78—151
MC Harrison Crowe 81-75—156
Japan Golf Tour
ACN Championship Golf Tournament
Miki Golf Club, Hyogo
1 Takumi Kanaya 68-68-65-63—264 ¥20m
Won in sudden-death playoff
T3 Brad Kennedy 67-71-63-66—267 ¥5.2m
MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 75-73—148
Ladies European Tour
Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF – Shenzhen
Mission Hills Resort (World Cup Cse), China
1 Celine Boutier 66-68-66—200 $US67,970.25
T26 Kelsey Bennett 70-71-71—212 $5,256.37
T37 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-72-72—215 $3,262.57
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour Championship
French Lick Golf Resort (Pete Dye Cse), French Lick, Indiana
1 Braden Thornberry 71-72-70-66—279
T20 Karl Vilips 75-70-71-70—286
Epson Tour
Epson Tour Championship at Indian Wells
Indian Wells Golf Resort (Players Cse), Indian Wells, California
1 Heather Lin 67-63-71-67—268
T13 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 66-68-71-68—273
T17 Cassie Porter 70-70-66-69—275
MC Fiona Xu 73-72—145
Challenge Tour
D+D REAL Czech Challenge
Royal Beroun Golf Club, Beroun, Czech Republic
1 Benjamin Follett-Smith 63-62-63-64—252 €43,200
MC Hayden Hopewell 68-68—136
MC Connor McKinney 73-67—140
LET Access Series
Iberdrola Calatayud Ladies Open
Gambito Golf Calatayud, Spain
1 Ellie Gower 73-65-68—206 €7,200
MC Laura Hoskin (NZ) 78-75—153
PGA TOUR Champions
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Florida
1 Rocco Mediate 67-66-71—204 $US315,000
3 Greg Chalmers 69-69-68—206 $151,200
T10 Steven Alker (NZ) 70-68-70—208 $46,620
T15 Rod Pampling 68-70-71—209 $35,700
T34 Stuart Appleby 70-73-69—212 $12,642
T45 John Senden 70-68-77—215 $7,770
T50 David Bransdon 79-68-69—216 $6,090
T53 Steve Allan 73-75-69—217 $5,145
T65 Michael Wright 76-76-69—221 $2,327
T65 Cameron Percy 72-74-75—221 $2,327
Sunshine Tour
SunBet Challenge hosted by Sun Sibaya
Umhlali Country Club, Ballito, South Africa
1 Luke Jerling 66-66-68—200
MC Austin Bautista 75-74—149