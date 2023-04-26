Aussies on Tour: Micheluzzi's Asian opportunity - PGA of Australia

David Micheluzzi was the outstanding player on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia over the summer and he is about to get a taste of his future as the DP World Tour heads to South Korea this week.
Micheluzzi, the Order of Merit winner who will pick up membership of the DP World Tour for the 2023-24 when it begins later this year, has an invitation to compete in the Korea Championship at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon this week.
The Melburnian who won three times – at the Play Today NSW Open, the WA PGA Championship and the TPS Sydney event – in a breakout season on the Australasian Tour, setting himself up with gilt-edged playing opportunities for the next year overseas.
It all starts this week as the DP World Tour heads to Korea for the first time in a decade, although his membership card will not be in his hands until the new season begins.
As a nice omen for 26-year-old Micheluzzi and the other Australians competing, it is worth noting that the last time the old European Tour went to Korea, in 2013, Brett Rumford was the winner at the Ballantine’s Championship.
This week’s event carries a $US2 million prize pool and is co-sanctioned by the Korean Tour, a week after the DP World Tour ventured to Japan for the first time ever
“The tournament is an important part of the DP World Tour’s partnership with the KPGA, providing a clear pathway for KPGA Tour players to compete at the highest levels of men’s professional golf,” said Keith Pelley, DP World Tour Chief Executive.
The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon previously hosted the Presidents Cup in 2015.
Meanwhile hugely talented Australian Gabriela Ruffels is presented with another opportunity to nail down her playing rights on the biggest women’s tour in the world when she competes in the Epson Tour’s Copper Rock Championship in Utah this week.
Ruffels, 23, is No. 1 on the money list on the secondary tour with $US58,028, with the top 10 at season’s end graduating to the LPGA Tour for 2024.
She narrowly missed out on an LPGA Tour card in 2022, finishing No. 15 on the money list, and then had a mishap by missing the deadline to enter the LPGA Tour School, sending her to some tournaments on the Ladies European Tour in the first part of 2023 as well as four tournaments on the Epson Tour.
No one doubts her ability; Ruffels won the US Amateur in 2019, was runner-up again in 2020, and during that same year playing as an amateur she was tied-15th at the Chevron Championship and tied-13th in the US Women’s Open.
“It feels good to be in the position I’m in at the moment after four events, but I know there’s still a long season to go,” she told lpga.com this week. “I definitely feel like I played solid in the first few events on the West Coast and hopefully can keep it going for the rest of the season.”
On the LPGA Tour this week, Minjee Lee continues to search for her 2022 form at the LA Championship, while the US PGA Tour heads to Mexico.
Round One tee times AEST
PGA Tour
Mexico Open
Vidanta Vallarto, Mexico
10.45pm Greg Chalmers, DJ Trahan, Kevin Stadler
11.40pm Cameron Percy, Derek Ernst, Scott Brown
4.12am Geoff Ogilvy, Dylan Fratelli, Adam Long
5.18am Aaron Baddeley, Kyle Stanley, Scott Piercy
5.18am Harrison Endycott, Brent Grant, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
Defending champion: Jon Rahm
Past Aussie winners: Jarrod Lyle (2008), Frank Nobilo (NZ) (1997), David Graham (1980)
TV Times: 5.30-8.30am Friday, Saturday; 3-8am Sunday-Monday on Fox Sports 503
DP World Tour
Korea Championship
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
7.10am David Micheluzzi, David Horsey, Daiyan Lee
9am Jun-Seok Lee, Grant Forrest, Mikko Korhonen
12noon Won Joon Lee, Justin Walters, Matthew Jordan
2pm Daniel Hillier (NZ), Geongjun Lee, Freddy Schott
Defending champion: Inaugural year
Past Aussie winners: Nil
TV Times: Thursday-Friday 2-7pm, Saturday 2-4.35, Sunday 4.30-9.30 Fox Sports More and Fox Sports 503
LPGA Tour
LA Championship
Wiltshire Country Club, Los Angeles
12.37 am Stephanie Kyriacou, Bronte Law, Jennifer Song
12.59 am Grace Kim, Hye-Jin Choi, Paula Creamer
1.32am Minjee Lee, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson
1.54 am Sarah Kemp, Wei-Ling Hsu, Caroline Inglis
3.48 am Hannah Green, Madelene Sagstrom, Gabriella Then
Defending champion: Inaugural year
Past Aussie winners: nil
TV Times: Friday-Saturday 8.30-11.30am, Sunday-Monday 8-11am Fox Sports 503
Japan Golf Tour
The Crowns
Nagoya Golf Club, Japan
10.40 Brendan Jones, Ryuko Tokimatsu, Tomoharu Otsuki
10.40 Anthony Quayle, Junichiro Kozuma, Shinaro Kobayashi
Defending champion: Yuki Inamori
Past Aussie winners: Brendan Jones (2011), Roger Mackay (1994), Peter Senior (1993), Greg Norman (1989), Graham Marsh (1977, 1981), David Graham (1976), Peter Thomson (1969, 1972)
TV Times: nil
LIV Golf
LIV Singapore
Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
Marc Leishman (shotgun starts, 12.15pm Friday)
Cameron Smith
Jed Morgan
Matt Jones
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: nil
Challenge Tour
Abu Dhabi Challenge
Abu Dhabi Golf Club, United Arab Emirates
1.35pm Jarryd Felton, Stefano Mazzoli, Borja Virto
1.45 pm Maverick Antcliff, Robin Roussel, Gregorio De Leo
5.15 pm Jordan Zunic, Sam Bairstow, Emilio Cuertero Blanco
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Korn Ferry Tour
Home Grown Lenders Championship
The Ledges, Huntsville Alabama
9.25 pm Steven Bowditch, Dan McCarthy, Chandler Phillips
9.58 pm Rhein Gibson, Roberto Diaz, Bo Van Pelt
9.58 pm Dimi Papadatos, Dawie van der Walt, Michael Gellerman
10.09 pm Brett Drewitt, Tom Whitney, Jim Knous
Defending champion: Harrison Endycott
Past Aussie winners: Harrison Endycott (2022)
TV Times: nil
Epson Tour
Copper Rock Championship
Copper Rock golf course, Hurricane, Utah
11.44 pm Gabriela Ruffels, Yue Ren, Milagros Chaves
12.55 am Robyn Choi, Minjee Kang, Kathleen Scavo
1.17 am Sarah Jane Smith, Karen Kim, Min Seo Kwak
4.20 am Su Oh, Monika Poomcharoen, Kristen Gillman
5.15 am Amelia Garvey (NZ), Natasha Andrea Oon, Michaela Finn
5.15 am Hira Naveed, Sarah White, Savannah, Vilaubi
5.48 am Cassie Porter, Jessica Peng, Alexis Phadungmartvorakal
Defending champion: Dottie Ardina
Past Aussie winners: nil
TV Times: nil
PGA Champions
Insperity Invitational
Woodlands Country Club, Texas
Mark Hensby (tee times TBA)
Stuart Appleby
Richard Green
Steven Alker (NZ)
Rod Pampling
Defending champion: Steven Alker
Past Aussie winners: Nil