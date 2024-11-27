Aussies on Tour: LPGA lures Rudgeley to Spain - PGA of Australia

It was not a decision made lightly but the lure of an LPGA Tour card was enough to convince Kirsten Rudgeley to skip this week’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open in favour of the Ladies European Tour season finale.

As her fellow countrywomen tee it up at Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Clubs, Rudgeley is the lone Aussie at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana.

A member of the Golf Australia Rookie Squad, Rudgeley sought the advice of the national body before committing to a hit-and-run mission to Spain.

Currently 11th on the LET Order of Merit, a good result this week would propel Rudgeley inside the top 10 and secure a place at LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying next week in Alabama.

“Talking to Golf Australia, they turned around to me and said definitely play [in Spain],” Rudgeley told LET Media.

“They know your goal is to be on the LPGA. Best of both worlds, I’ll be able to do both next year.

“[But] it was very good to be at home and have some heat. It was nice to be home and see family and friends in Australia.”

Currently 168th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, Rudgeley continues to establish her international credentials.

She has missed just one cut on the LET this season while amassing six top-10s – a run which included losing in a playoff to Chiara Tamburlini at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

It’s opened up a pathway to join a growing list of Australians with status on the LPGA Tour in 2025, albeit not one she had considered at the start of the year.

“It wasn’t my aim at the start of the season,” said Rudgeley, who currently trails Alexandra Försterling in 10th by 43.13 points.

“You know me, I just play golf and see what happens. But an opportunity has opened up so why not.

“It’s a long way to come for one event but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.“

While Rudgeley flies solo in Spain, there is a healthy Australian contingent teeing it up on Wednesday in Round 1 of the International Series Qatar.

Two-time Australian Open champion Matt Jones has been paired with Asian Tour Order of Merit hopeful Ben Campbell of New Zealand, New South Welshman Travis Smyth hoping to push into the top 10 on the Order of Merit.

Photo: Tristan Jones/LET

Round 1 tee times AEDT

Asian Tour

International Series Qatar

Doha Golf Club, Qatar

2:15pm Aaron Wilkin

2:15pm* Wade Ormsby

2:35pm* Ben Campbell (NZ), Matt Jones

2:45pm Kevin Yuan

2:55pm Zach Murray

2:55pm* Jack Thompson

3:05pm Scott Hend

3:15pm Andrew Dodt

3:25pm* Justin Warren

6:35pm Travis Smyth

7:25pm* Maverick Antcliff

7:35pm Jed Morgan

9:45pm* Marcus Fraser

2023 champion: Andy Ogletree

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US2.5 million

TV times: Live 8pm-12am Wednesday, Thursday; Live 7:30pm-11:30pm Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.

Japan Golf Tour

Golf Nippon Series JT Cup

Tokyo Yomiuri Country Club, Tokyo

11:50am Michael Hendry (NZ)

2023 champion: Yasuka Semikawa

Past Aussie winners: Paul Sheehan (2004), Brendan Jones (2007)

Prize money: ¥130 million

Ladies European Tour

Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana

Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Spain

9:39pm Kirsten Rudgeley (AUS)

2023 champion: Aditi Ashok

Past Aussie winners: Corinne Dibnah (1987), Rachel Hetherington (1995), Nikki Garrett (2007), Stacey Keating (2012)

Prize money: €700,000

TV times: Live 12am-3am Friday, Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.