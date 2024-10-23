Aussies on Tour: Japan hopes for Lee - PGA of Australia

Min Woo Lee took some time out as a spectator at Mandurah last weekend but his rest time was short; the rising Australian star is back in the cauldron on Thursday as he tees it up in the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Japan.
Lee has another stint at home in Australia coming up, defending his BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland and playing the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne, but he has some jobs to do first.
The Fall Series of the US Tour has three tournaments remaining from this week, and Lee is trying to improve his status for the 2025 season, having already secured his playing card.
Currently he is ranked 63rd on the points list and he needs to vault into the bracket between 50th and 60th to earn a spot in two signature events, worth $US 20 million, on the tour in 2025 – at Pebble Beach and the Genesis in January-February.
There’s also the matter of the Masters tournament in April and the other majors. Currently he would get into the field for Augusta and the others with his official world ranking of 42nd, but he needs to be inside the top 50 at year’s end. It is tighter than he would have liked.
Which is why the 26-year-old from Perth is in Japan this week, playing an event in which he finished tied-sixth last year with a closing 65. It was largely on the back of that performance that he earned his PGA Tour card and headed to America.
In a limited field (78 players) and on a course where he has played well before, it is a big opportunity to set himself up and return to Australia for the marquee events and the Christmas break with some security for 2025.
Meanwhile Hannah Green, another Ritchie Smith disciple, has risen back to an equal career-high No. 5 in the women’s world rankings after her third win of the LPGA Tour season, and Green is now after the No. 1 spot as she tees it up in Kuala Lumpur from Thursday.
The LPGA has four more tournaments for 2024 culminating with the tour championship in November and while Green is secure at No. 5 on the points list along with Gabriela Ruffels (25), the likes of Grace Kim (45), Minjee Lee (49) and Steph Kyriacou (52) have work to do to make sure they are playing in that $US 11 million season-ender.
Also in Asia, the DP World Tour has its final event in South Korea before the playoffs begin, while 21 Australasians are in the field for the Asian Tour’s International Series Thailand.
PHOTO: Min Woo Lee still has to secure his place in the majors for 2025. Image: Getty
Tee times
PGA TOUR
Zozo Championship
Accordia Golf, Narashino Country Club, Japan
11.40am Ryan Fox (NZ)
12.24pm Min Woo Lee
Defending champion: Collin Morikawa
Past Aussie winners: nil
Prize money: $US8.5 million
TV times: Live 2pm-6pm Thursday-Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
LPGA Tour
Maybank Championship
Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club
10.48am Gabriela Ruffels*
11.43am Grace Kim*
12.27pm Hannah Green
Defending champion: Celine Boutier
Past Aussie winners: nil
Prize money: $US 3 million
TV times: Live 12.30pm-5.30pm Thursday-Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
DP World Tour
Genesis Championship
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
9.10 am Sam Jones (NZ)
9.50 am Daniel Hillier (NZ)*
10.40 am Jason 2crivener*
1.30 pm Haydn Barron*
2 pm Tom Power Horan*
2.20 pm David Micheluzzi
Defending champion: Sang-Hyun Park
Past Aussie winners: nil
Prize money: $US 4 million
TV times: Live 2pm-7pm Thursday-Sunday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.
Asian Tour
International Series Thailand
Thai Country Club, Bangkok
10.30 am Harrison Crowe
10.30 am Aaron Wilkin*
10.40 am Andrew Dodt
11 am Sam Brazel
11.10 am Danny Lee (NZ)
11.10 am Wade Ormsby*
11.20 am Kevin Yuan
11.30 am Marcus Fraser
11.50 am Deyen Lawson
12.00 Justin Warren**
12.10 pm Douglas Klein
1.10 pm Todd Sinnott*
3.30 pm Scott Hend
3.40 pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ)*, Zach Murray*
3.50 pm Ben Campbell (NZ)*
4.10 pm Travis Smyth
4.10 Jack Thompson*
4.20 pm Nick Voke (NZ)
4.30 pm Jed Morgan
4.40 pm Maverick Antcliff*
5 pm Lachlan Barker*
Defending champion: Sang-Hyun Park
Past Aussie winners: nil
Prize money: $US 4 million
TV times: Live 6pm-9pm Thursday-Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR
Hero Women’s Open
DLF Golf and Country Club, New Delhi
Australasian entries: Momoka Kobori (NZ), Kirsten Rudgeley.
Defending champion: Aline Krauter
Past Aussie winners: nil
Prize money: $US 400,000