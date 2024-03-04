Aussies on Tour: Green's win in Singapore a perfect start to a big year - PGA of Australia

West Australian Hannah Green’s win at this week’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore holds a lot more weight behind it than the trophy and US$270,000 pay-day.

Green’s fourth LPGA Tour title all but secures her a ticket to the Paris Olympics being held in August of this year.

Coming into the week, Green sat 23rd on the Olympic rankings, 50 spots clear of nearest Aussie Grace Kim, with this win most likely pushing her up into the top-20.

With Minjee Lee sitting at fifth, the Lee-Green duo who teamed up in Tokyo 2020 is looking very likely to represent Australia again at Paris 2024.

Finishing in a tie for fifth in 2020, agonisingly short of the podium and a medal, Green will head to Paris with high expectations of herself.

Her win this week means Green now joins an illustrious group that includes Karrie Webb, Jan Stephenson, Minjee Lee and Rachel Hetherington as Aussies with at least four wins on the LPGA Tour.

Elsewhere, bad weather in Florida has meant that the PGA TOUR’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches will be finished on Monday (US time). Min Woo Lee is currently T16, five shots off the pace, with 11 holes remaining in his final round.

Haydn Barron continued his positive start to his DP World Tour career, with a T20 at the SDC Championship in South Africa, while Matt Jones finished solo-14th at the LIV Golf Jeddah event.

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s World Championship

Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Cse), Singapore

1 Hannah Green 74-67-67-67–275 US$270,000

T25 Grace Kim 74-71-67-75–287 $16,779

T29 Minjee Lee 74-71-72-71–288 $14,036

T34 Lydia Ko (NZ) 76-70-71-72–289 $11,434

T41 Sarah Kemp 75-72-74-70–291 $7,963

T41 Stephanie Kyriacou 71-69-76-75–291 $7,963

PGA TOUR

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

PGA National Resort (The Champion Cse), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

*not finished

1 Austin Eckroat -15

T16 Min Woo Lee -10

T35 Ryan Fox (NZ) -8

MC Aaron Baddeley 71-71–142

DP World Tour

SDC Championship

St Francis Links, Eastern Cape, South Africa

1 Jordan Gumberg 68-69-71-68–276 €235,904.07

T20 Haydn Barron 70-72-71-71–284 €15,923.52

MC Sam Jones (NZ) 74-72–146

MC Jason Scrivener 74-75–149

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Jeddah

Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Saudi Arabia

1 Joaquin Niemann 63-64-66–193 US$4,000,000

14 Matt Jones 70-66-66–202 US$320,000

T22 Lucas Herbert 65-66-73–204 $203,000

T41 Cameron Smith 69-70-70–209 $129,375

T41 Marc Leishman 72-66-71–209 $129,375

Korn Ferry Tour

117 Visa Argentina Open

Olivos Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina

1 Mason Anderson 64-67-69-63–263 US$180,000

T34 Rhein Gibson 66-68-70-68–272

MC Curtis Luck 75-64–139

MC Tom Power Horan 70-71–141

MC Brett Drewitt 71-72–143

PHOTO: Getty Images.