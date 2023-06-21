Aussies on Tour: Full circle for Green, Kim - PGA of Australia

Four years ago now, Hannah Green rolled up at the Women’s PGA Championship, checked into a share house with Karrie Webb among others, and duly won her first major championship.

Out on the putting green when she holed out for par to beat the world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park, Green was drenched with beer by a bunch of her housemates that included Karrie Webb Scholarship holders Grace Kim and Becky Kay, and no less a figure than Webb herself.

This week Green returns to the women’s PGA Championship, the second major of the 2023 season, with good form to show and with two new Webb Scholarship girls in tow – Queenslander Justice Bosio and Western Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard.

That pair of gifted, young players will draw knowledge and experience from Webb this week but also from Green, Minjee Lee and the other Australian stars teeing it up in the $US9 million event.

It’s all part of the mentoring that Golf Australia employs for players in its High Performance squads, connecting young and talented amateurs with touring professionals.

Cameron Smith also does it with young male players, most recently with Jeff Guan and Joseph Buttress at the US Open last week, Geoff Ogilvy’s foundation is devoted to it, and it happens around the world in less formal circumstances, with young players practicing and hanging out with their older peers.

And Green is most surely a wisened pro at 26. She’s battled through her early years as a pro, lonely on the road and struggling for form.

She has solved those particularly issues by travelling regularly back to her beloved Perth, and learned that while it might not help her bank balance or her accumulation of points, it helps her to play better when she returns.

Green goes to New Jersey this week having won an LPGA tournament in Los Angeles in April, with confidence in her stride. She’s also proud to have seen her friend Grace Kim, now an LPGA rookie, win her first tournament on the biggest women’s tour in the world.

“I do think we feed off each other’s successes,” she told Golf WA. “You always want an Australian to do well but you also want to be that Australian who’s up there.

“Seeing Grace Kim winning in Hawaii [at the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship] a few weeks earlier had a big impact. I was so proud of her because the win came so early in her career, but it made me want to win a trophy even.”

Perth’s Green is one of eight Australians playing at Baltusrol in New Jersey this week, including world No. 5 Lee who is yet to win on tour this year. Green told Golf WA recently that she felt comfortable out on tour again after some time at home with coach Ritchie Smith and sports scientist Ryan Lumsden.

“Having spent time with Ritchie and Ryan I feel like I’m in a much better place. I definitely want to continue winning and I’m really excited about the next stretch of events, including the four majors.

“I want to say that I could win a couple more events before I next come home but with the level of golf on tour, it’s so hard to win. If that doesn’t happen, hopefully I’ll just be playing good golf.”

In Connecticut, Min Woo Lee got a late call-up to the Travelers Championship worth $US20 million and he gets another opportunity to secure his playing rights in America for 2024.

Lee is already a Special Temporary Member of the US Tour for the rest of this season, giving him unlimited invitations to play.

But if he can accumulate more Fedex Cup points than the 125th player this season, he is automatically upgraded for next season with full playing rights.

Currently he has 313 points, well ahead of the 125th-ranked player. The 24-year-old Lee, who finished in the top 10 at the US Open thus securing his place in the field for the Travelers, is currently a full member of the DP World Tour and in the top five on the points list on that tour.

PHOTO: Hannah Green has already won on the tour this year. Image: Getty

Tee times AEST

LPGA Tour

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, NJ

9:00PM: Marina Alex, Matilda Castren, Karis Davidson

9:11PM: Minami Katsu, Mel Reid, Gabriela Ruffels

10:00PM*: Ally Ewing, Stephanie Kyriacou , Pernilla Lindberg

, Pernilla Lindberg 10:17PM: In Gee Chun, Hannah Gree n, Danielle Kang

n, Danielle Kang 10:22PM*: Eun-Hee Ji, Sarah Kemp , Sung Hyun Park

, Sung Hyun Park 10:39PM: Minjee Lee , Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang

, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang 2:27AM* (FRI): Dana Fall, Haeji Kang, Su Oh

2:44AM (FRI): Laura Davies, Grace Kim , Ruoning Yin

, Ruoning Yin 4:01AM (FRI): Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko (NZ) , Nelly Korda

, Nelly Korda Defending Champion: In Gee Chun

Past Aussie Winners: Hannah Green, 2019. Karrie Webb, 2001. Jan Stephenson, 1982.

TV Fox 505: – Friday 23/06 2am: Live R1 – Friday 23/06 7am: Live R1 – Saturday 24/06 2am: Live R2 – Saturday 24/06 7am: Live R2 – Sunday 25/06 1am: Live R3 – Monday 26/06 1am: Live FR/R4 Kayo: – Friday – Monday: 5AM

PGA Tour

Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut, USA.

8:45PM*: Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee

10:05PM*: Davis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

3:00AM: Jason Day , Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood 3:00AM* Nick Hardy, Lucas Herbert , Kevin Kisner

, Kevin Kisner 3:20AM: Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Adam Scott

Defending Champion: Xander Schauffele

Past Aussie Winners: Marc Leishman, 2012. Greg Norman, 1995 (Canon Greater Hartford Open).

TV Fox 503: – Thursday 22/06 9:30pm: Live Featured Groups R1 – Friday 23/06 5am: Live R1 coverage – Friday 23/06 9:30pm: Live Featured Groups R2 – Saturday 24/06 5am: Live R2 coverage – Sunday 25/06 3am: Live R3 coverage – Monday 26/06 3am: Live FR/R4 coverage Kayo: – Thursday & Friday, 8:30 pm – Saturday & Sunday, 9:30 pm

DP World Tour

BMW International Open Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany.

7:10PM: Mikael Lindberg, Chase Hanna, Elvis Smylie

7:30PM: Gudmundur Kristjansson, Blake Windred , Rikuya Hoshino

, Rikuya Hoshino 12:20AM: Tim Wiedemeyer, Alexander Knappe, Daniel Hillier

Defending Champion: Haotong Li

Past Aussie Winners: Frank Nobilo, 1995 (NZ). Peter Fowler, 1993.

Kayo: – Thursday & Friday 8:00 pm – Saturday & Sunday 9:00 pm TV Fox 505: – Thursday 22/06 8:30pm: Live R1 – Friday 23/06 8:30pm: Live R2 TV Fox 503: – Saturday 24/06 9:30pm: Live R3 – Sunday 25/06 9:30pm: Live FR/R4

Ladies European Tour

Tipsport Czech Ladies Open Royal Beroun Golf Club

Whitney Hillier

Kirsten Rudgeley

Momoka Kobori (NZ)

Wenyung Keh (NZ)

Defending Champion: Jana Melichova (a)

Past Aussie Winners: nil

Legends Tour

Irish Legends Seapoint Golf Links, Co Louth, Ireland

Michael Campbell (NZ)

Peter Fowler

Jason Norris

Michael Long (NZ)

Defending Champion: Phillip Price.

Past Aussie Winners: Noel Ratcliffe, 2005 & 2003. (previously Irish Senior Open)

Japan Tour

Japan Players Championship Nishi Nasuno Country Club

8:00AM*: Tomohiro, Ishizaka, Anthony Quayle , Terumichi Kakazu

, Terumichi Kakazu 12:20PM*: Takuya Higa, Matthew Griffin , Nobuaki Oda

, Nobuaki Oda 12:30PM*: Andrew Evans , Taiga Mishima, Ren Yonezawa

, Taiga Mishima, Ren Yonezawa 12:40PM*: Tsubasa Ukita, Yusuke Sakamoto, Adam Bland

Defending Champion: Inamori Yuki

Korn Ferry Tour

Compliance Solutions Championship Jimmie Austin Ou Golf Club, Norman, Oklahoma, USA.

10:57PM: T.J. Vogel, Patrick Fishburn, Dimi Papadatos

10:57PM*: Rhein Gibson , Rafael Campos, Joe Highsmith

, Rafael Campos, Joe Highsmith 3:30AM*(FRI): Brett Drewitt , Roger Sloan, Dawson Armstrong

, Roger Sloan, Dawson Armstrong 3:42AM(FRI): Curtis Luck , Mark Anderson, Bo Van Pelt

, Mark Anderson, Bo Van Pelt 3:54AM(FRI): Steven Bowditch , Heath Slocum, Camilo Villegas

, Heath Slocum, Camilo Villegas Defending Champion: first time holding event.

Challenge Tour

Blot Open De Bretagne Golf Blue Green de Pléneuf Val André, Pléneuf, France.

11:00PM: Camille Bordone, Daniel O’Loughlin, Jordan Zunic

Defending Champion: Alfie Plant

Past Aussie Winners: Scott Arnold, 2015.

PGA Champions Tour

DICK’S Sporting Goods Open En-Joie GC, Endicott, New York, USA.

Stuart Appleby

Richard Green

David McKenzie

Rod Pampling

John Senden

Defending Champion: Padraig Harrington

Past Aussie Winners: nil.

Epson Tour

Island Resort Championship Harris, Michigan, USA

Amelia Garvey (NZ)

Sarah Jane Smith

Hira Naveed

Emily Mahar

Jess Whitting Defending Champion: Ssu-Chia Cheng. Past Aussie Winners: nil.

PGA Tour Latinoamerica

Jalisco Open GDL Atlas CC, Guadalajara, Mexico

10:50PM*: Brett Walker, Harry Hillier, Andres Romero

11:00PM: Chris Drysdale, Puma Dominguez, Charlie Hillier

5:00AM*(FRI): Griffin Barela, Denzel Ieremia, Roland Massimino

Defending Champion: Jose De Jesus Rodriguez.

Past Aussie Winners: nil.

PGA Tour Canada

Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Brandt Elk Ridge Resort – Tournament Course, Waskesiu Lake, SK, Canada

12:00AM(FRI): Gavin Hall, Jason Hong, Rylee Reinertson

1:00AM*(FRI): Jack Trent, Derek Hitchener, Thomas Dunsire

4:40AM*(FRI): Cory Crawford, Andrew Garner, Logan Perkins

Defending Champion: nil.

Past Aussie Winners: nil.

Asian Tour

The 65th Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship Woo Jeong Hills Country Club