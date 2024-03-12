Adam Scott reveals one regret from his win at THE PLAYERS - PGA of Australia

It is best remembered for his clutch up-and-down on the 72nd hole but on the eve of the 20th anniversary of his victory at THE PLAYERS Championship, Adam Scott has revealed his one regret from that historic win.

Scott is one of five Aussies in the field for THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass this week, the 50th staging of what has become one of the game’s most iconic events.

There have been five Australian champions at THE PLAYERS – Steve Elkington (1991 and 1997), Greg Norman (1994), Scott (2004), Jason Day (2016) and Cameron Smith (2022) – with Scott making history as the youngest ever winner.

That mantle was taken by Si Woo Kim when the Korean won in 2017 at 21 years of age but has not dulled Scott’s fondness for a victory that established the Queenslander as one of the world’s best young players.

Now 43, Scott has revealed what came next immediately after his win, and what he will do differently were he to win again this Sunday.

“We went back to Stuart Appleby’s house in Orlando later that Sunday evening as I didn’t have a place back then in the States,” Scott writes in a blog for Australian Golf Digest.

“There wasn’t any huge celebration which is disappointing because young Adam definitely didn’t fear a celebration!

“What was great was my girlfriend was there, who’s now my wife, my coach Butch Harmon was there and it’s one of those big moments in my career where I have special memories about winning that afternoon.

“Maybe I have to make up for not celebrating 20 years ago and have an absolute blinder if I win again.”

Conceding that nerves may have played a part in missing a birdie chance on the par-5 16th on Sunday that would have given him a three-stroke lead, Scott stood on the tee of the devilish par-3 17th two strokes in front.

He hit wedge to the centre of the island green and made par, next faced with a tee shot at the par-4 18th with the prospect of severe penalty for even the slightest mistake.

The tee shot was navigated successfully enough but left him with an in-between yardage for his second.

“That’s where I became unstuck and hooked a 6-iron into the water,” Scott recalled.

“I was very nervous on that subsequent pitch shot, which was my fourth. Pitching wasn’t a strong suit of my game back then, but I’d been working hard at it earlier that week.

“You just somehow clear your mind and go with trust and I hit a pretty good one to about eight feet.

“I clearly remember not being so nervous over that final putt. I don’t know whether it was a confident read or what it was, but I felt very calm and made it for the win.

“Winning THE PLAYERS was a huge deal at that point in my career. It is certainly one of the biggest tournaments and is clearly above all other tournaments on the PGA TOUR.

“For a 23-year-old kid to become the youngest winner back then, and to beat a great field on an incredible test of a golf course, was a big boost for my career.”

Photo: Stan Badz/PGA TOUR