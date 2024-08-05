Henwood's 64 produces a victory at Pine Rivers - PGA of Australia

Victorian Adam Henwood defied a “twitchy” putting stroke to shoot a 6-under-par 64 and grab a two-shot win in the Pine Rivers Legends Pro-Am today.

So good was Henwood striking the ball tee to green, he thinks a round in the 50s – only the second in PGA Legends Tour history – had been there for the taking had his putting been up to standard.

Queenslander Andre Stolz (66) took outright second, while Victorian Michael Isherwood recorded the best of the morning rounds, a 2-under-par 68, to share third with Brad Burns (Qld).

It’s Henwood’s second win, and 17th top-10 finish, for year on the PGA Legends Tour.

HOW THE WINNER’S ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Starting his round from the 10th tee, Henwood quickly jumped to 3-under with birdies at 12, 13 and 15. His only bogey for the afternoon came at the 270m par-4 17th.

But he was soon back on track, picking up a shot at the first before an eagle on the par-5 sixth and then a birdie on Pine Rivers’ longest par-3, the 195m eighth where he hit a seven-wood off the tee and then holed a speedy downhiller.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I played great, really great but threw a couple of short misses in. Coming down the stretch I made an 18-footer and a 20-footer and they were probably the two hardest putts I had all day,” Henwood said.

“It was one of those days when I could have had round I’d never forget, something like 13 or 14-under.

“It was a tough day with the putter. I was a bit twitchy out there believe or not.

“This is a great little golf course. It’s tight, it’s tricky and it’s fun.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

64: Adam Henwood (Vic)

66: Andre Stolz (Qld)

68: Michael Isherwood (Vic), Brad Burns (Qld)

69: Michael Graham (Qld), Scott Barr (WA), Mark Boulton (Vic)

70: Simon Tooman (Qld), Murray Lott (Qld), Roland Baglin (Vic)

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour heads to the challenging Brookwater Golf and Country Club for the Golf Car Parts & Repairs Brookwater Legends Pro-Am on Wednesday followed by the 36-hole Centenary Legends Pro-Am at neighbouring Wolston Park Golf Club and Gailes Golf Club on Thursday/Friday.

Photo: Adam Henwood (right) with Pine Rivers president Morris Smith