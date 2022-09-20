Your experts in golf – PGA launches Here For You campaign - PGA of Australia

The PGA is proud to release a new multi-channel campaign to promote the invaluable contribution that PGA Professionals make to the golfing industry every day.

The campaign, featuring TVC commercials to run on Foxtel and Kayo, as well as outdoor and online media, celebrates the vast skillset of PGA Professionals and emphasises the number of ways in which they help golfers to enjoy the game.

Here for you takes the audience on a relatable journey, serving as a reminder that wherever you are on your golfing journey, “PGA Professionals are here for you.”

From the course, to the driving range and practice facilities and into retail settings, PGA Professionals are positioned as the solution for every golfer. The heartbeat of the golf industry and the leading experts in coaching, equipment and club fitting, retail, game development and golf club management, PGA Professionals help every golfer – from the advanced, right through to the very beginner.

Check out a sneak peak of the 15 second TVC

The campaign, which closely aligns the expertise of PGA Professionals with the PGA Professional roundel, will ensure that golfers right around Australia know who to turn to when they need assistance in any aspect of their game.

PGA of Australia CEO, Gavin Kirkman emphasised the importance of ensuring that the broader golf industry is aware of the important role that PGA Professionals play.

“They are the heartbeat of the golf industry and are the leading experts in golf,” Kirkman said.

“To earn the right to wear the prestigious PGA Professional badge, aspiring Professionals must undertake a three-year PGA Membership Pathway Program. Their education and training makes them golf’s most skilled people, so when you see the PGA Professional badge, you know you are getting the very best in golf advice from a fully-qualified professional in their field.”

The campaign encourages audiences to seek out the services of their local PGA Professional, both by visiting the Find a PGA Pro website or at their local golf facility, where more than 1,700 PGA Professionals are servicing the industry every day. The campaign will run for a month on Foxtel’s sporting networks and go live later this year across outdoor media and digital display advertising.