Young guns lead the way at Four Nations Cup - PGA of Australia

Team Australia will need a dominant last day of singles after adding just one point to their tally in two rounds of fourball matches on day two of the Four Nations Cup in South Africa.

The host nation will enter the final day at Kyalami Country Club near Johannesburg on 12 points and with a lead of 1.5 points from Canada, Australia in third position on 8.5 points with New Zealand fourth on five points.

In the third round of fourball matches the young pairing of TJ King and Jamie Hook added to Australia’s tally with a 2 up win over the Kiwi pairing of Jared Pender and Pieter Zwart.

Veterans Matthew Guyatt and Murray Lott went down 4&3 to Brad Shilton and Dongwoo Kang before the afternoon matches failed to produce any points.

Matthew Guyatt and Murray Lott prior to their fourball match against New Zealand on Saturday.

Hook and King pushed the South African pairing of Calvin Caldeira and Dane Vosloo all the way to the 18th hole before falling 1 down, Guyatt and Lott making it to the 17th hole before succumbing to Pierre van Vuuren and Duane Kuen 3&1.

The Four Nations Cup will conclude on Sunday with a second round of four-way singles matches with plenty of points on offer in each group.

Four Nations Cup standings

South Africa 12

Canada 10.5

Australia 8.5

New Zealand 5

Click here for scores from all four rounds to date.