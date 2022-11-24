Yellow Day celebrates Lyle’s legacy at Aus PGA - PGA of Australia

Yellow Day on Friday at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is the powerful way for fellow pros, fans and friends to honour the enduring legacy of the late Jarrod Lyle.

Wearing a splash of yellow will support Jarrod’s Gift to keep raising much-needed funds for children and their families living with cancer.

Lyle’s wife Briony said that Yellow Day is the culmination of this year’s #DoingItForJarrod fundraising to aid the cancer support work of Challenge.

Losing her husband to cancer, at just 36, in 2018 was a numbing blow to family and the golfing community at large.

That the popular pro’s legacy has sustained has been both a comfort and inspiration to Briony.

“It’s growing rather than diminishing and that makes me very proud,” said Briony, who you will find at the bright yellow merch stall in the Champions Village at Royal Queensland.

Everything from yellow Titleist bucket hats ($25), socks ($12), Leuk the Duck wood covers ($30), plush dolls ($30), putter covers ($120) and new stubby holders ($10) are available. Proceeds from the sale will continue the invaluable work of Challenge.

Wear your loudest yellow to celebrate the life of Jarrod Lyle on Friday.

For Briony, seeing the outpouring of yellow vibes brings a smile to her face.

“There are always spectators in their yellow Hawaiian shirts. The fans get involved as much as the pros,” Briony said.

“Jarrod’s friends from the pro tour make a point of saying they have a yellow cap or shirt packed in their luggage just for this day.

“This year, we have on-course volunteers in yellow polos, yellow caddie bibs and signage that can be flipped to display in yellow.”

Victorian pro Lucas Herbert was wearing a yellow-dotted polo in Wednesday’s pro-am as a tune-up.

Friday is the day in golf when yellow is definitely in fashion.