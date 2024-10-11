Wynn-ing trifecta at Queensland Golf Industry Awards - PGA of Australia

Wynnum Golf Club proved to be the night’s big winners as they took home three awards from the 2024 Queensland Golf Industry Awards on the Gold Coast.

Shane Tempest (Burleigh Golf Club) was named PGA Qld Management Professional of the Year and Angus Porter (Carbrook Golf Club) PGA Qld Club Professional of the Year as more than 400 guests celebrated another magnificent year for golf in Queensland.

Wynnum’s reputation as one of the best tournament venues in the state was evident in their dual victories for Metropolitan PGA Tournament of the Year for the Bartons/BMD Wynnum Pro-Am and PGA Legends Tournament of the Year for the Bartons/BMD Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am.

General Manager Bernard Wilson made it a hat-trick of wins for Wynnum when he received the Distinguished Manager Award for the stability and vision he has provided Wynnum since coming to the club in 2021.

Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club also went home with multiple wins.

The inaugural Sanctuary Cove Legends Pro-Am hosted by Adam Scott and Peter Senior was named PGA Tournament of the Year and Sanctuary Cove’s Andrew Lothian claimed the Assistant Superintendent Achievement Award.

Justice Bosio and Quinn Croker signed off on their amateur careers with Female and Male Amateur Golfer of the Year respectively, Sarah Hammett and Chase Oberle won the Junior Female and Male Amateur Golfer of the Year awards and Asha Flynn (Game Development) and Richard Woodhouse (High Performance) took out the major coaching awards.

Victoria Park Golf Complex was the inaugural winner of the Off-Course Golf Facility of the Year while it was the expansion of the offering and connection to the local community that saw Pacific crowned Club of the Year.

The opening of a new clubhouse has made Pacific Golf Club an entertainment venue that is welcoming to all while the construction of a mini golf course and installation of indoor simulators in conjunction with targeted marketing campaigns have made it a family-friendly facility for all.

2024 Queensland Golf Industry Awards

PGA (QLD) Coach of the Year (High Performance)

Richard Woodhouse (KDV Sport)

PGA (QLD) Coach of the Year (Game Development)

Asha Flynn (The Brisbane Golf Club)

PGA (QLD) Club Professional of the Year presented by Coca-Cola

Angus Porter (Carbrook Golf Club)

PGA (QLD) Management Professional of the Year

Shane Tempest (Burleigh Golf Club)

PGA Tournament of the Year

Sanctuary Cove Legends Pro-Am hosted by Adam Scott and Peter Senior

Metropolitan PGA Tournament of the Year

Bartons/BMD Wynnum Pro-Am

Regional PGA Tournament of the Year

PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am

PGA Legends Tournament of the Year

Bartons/BMD Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am (Wynnum GC)

Assistant Superintendent Achievement Award presented by Greenway Turf Solutions

Andrew Lothian (Sanctuary Cove Golf & Country Club)

Superintendents Achievement Award presented by Living Turf

Graeme Andrews (Tamborine Mountain Golf Club)

Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award

Mick McCombe (Maleny Golf Club)

Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year presented by Toro

Dylan Buttigieg (Windaroo Lakes Golf Club)

Golf Club Staff Member of the Year Award presented by CPR Group

Teegan Negreira (Redcliffe Golf Club)

Golf Club Board Member of the Year Award

Dr Max Whitten AM (Maleny Golf Club)

Golf Club of the Year Award presented by MiClub

Pacific Golf Club

Distinguished Manager Award presented by Asahi Schweppes

Bernard Wilson (Wynnum Golf Club)

Volunteer of the Year

Christopher Sarquis (Kingaroy Golf Club)

Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members) presented by Inside Golf

Kingaroy Golf Club

Golf Supplier of the Year Award

Greenway Turf Solutions

Junior Golf Program of the Year Award

Cairns Golf Club

Off-Course Golf Facility of The Year

Victoria Park Golf Complex

Services to Golf Award

Judy Logan (Golf Queensland/Laidley GC), Iris Thompson (Downs and South West Ladies Golf District), Gurney Clamp (Central Qld District), Steve King (BDGA/Nudgee GC)

Superintendents Industry Recognition Award

Paul Bevan

Male Amateur Golfer of the Year

Quinn Croker

Female Amateur Golfer of the Year

Justice Bosio

Junior Female Amateur Golfer of the Year

Sarah Hammett

Junior Male Amateur Golfer of the Year

Chase Oberle