Wright conquers par-3 Bulimba Pro-Am

Michael Wright has won the Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am by two shots at the testing 9-hole, par-3 Bulimba Golf Club layout.

Wright’s short game stood up to the challenge to see the Queenslander fire five birdies for a final scorecard of 5-under 49.

Following the second Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series event to be played since COVID-19 restrictions were introduced Wright expressed his thanks to the Bulimba Golf Club for their efforts in hosting the Pro-Am in uncertain times.

“It is great to be back playing events again,” said Wright.

“I found it difficult to get motivated to play during the COVID break so I am glad to pick up a win today.”

Wright’s appreciation was echoed by the field of 59 Professionals teeing it up at the event including ALPG stars Karis Davidson and Katelyn Must, as well as ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia winners Anthony Quayle and Jason Norris.

Despite being greeted by cool conditions and scatted showers Queensland’s PGA Rookie of the Year for 2019, Jay Mackenzie, posted the best round of the morning field to finish second alongside Jarrod Stirling at 3-under 51.

2020 X-Golf Challenge winner Brett Rankin was among five players including Dave Simpson, Peter Martin, Sam Brazel and rookie Jack Pountney to finish in a tie for fourth place with scores of 2-under 52.

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series now moves to Grafton District Golf Club for the Dougherty Property Grafton Pro-Am on 8 August.

To view the final Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am leaderboard click here.