Final-hole birdie clinches Qld PGA Foursomes Championship - PGA of Australia

Jack Wright and Reilly Wunderlich are the new Queensland PGA Foursomes Championship titleholders thanks to a final-hole birdie at Kooralbyn Valley today.

Wunderlich, from Yamba in New South Wales, hit the duo’s final approach shot of the day – at the 337m par-4 11th hole – to inside a metre from 90 metres out giving Wright, from the Gold Coast, a virtual tap-in to post the only even-par round of the event.

Their 72 gave was one shot clear of two teams – Michael Sim/Jack Munro and Tiger Boontang/Yevin Samararatne.

“It was a battle. We got off to a good start and then had to grind a few tough bogeys out,” Wunderlich said.

“To hit it to about a foot on the last to get the win was pretty special.”

Inclement weather in the Gold Coast Hinterland forced the event to be cut from 36 holes to just 18.

HOW THE WINNERS’ ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting their round on the 12th, Wright and Wunderlich moved to 1-under with a birdie at their second hole, the par-5 13th.

They were -2 following a birdie on the first before hitting trouble with a trio of bogeys on the third, fourth and fifth. Five straight pars steadied the round before the title-winning birdie came at the 11th.

LEADERBOARD

72: Jack Wright/Reilly Wunderlich

73: Michael Sim/Jack Munro; Tiger Boontang/Yevin Samararatne

74: Stephen Klease/TJ King

75: Barrie Manning/Neville Hogan; Christopher Crooks/Zach Ion; Kane Streat/Corey Jeucken